Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation - MKL

01/14/2019 | 01:45pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Markel Corporation ("Markel" or the "Company") (NYSE:  MKL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Markel and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On December 6, 2018, Markel disclosed that it had been contacted by U.S. and Bermuda authorities on November 30, 2018 regarding "loss reserves recorded in late 2017 and early 2018 at Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd", a wholly-owned subsidiary of Markel. 

Following this news, Markel's stock price fell $99.70 per share, or 8.69%, to close at $1,048.23 per share on December 7, 2018. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-markel-corporation--mkl-300777826.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
