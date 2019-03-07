Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Markel Corporation

Robbins
today announced that a class action has been commenced on behalf of
purchasers of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) securities during the period
between July 26, 2017 and December 6, 2018 (the “Class Period”). This
action was filed in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Cohen
v. Markel Corporation, et al., No. 19-cv-2133.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased Markel securities during the Class Period to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all
other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can
select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any
potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead
plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the
Court no later than 60 days from January 11, 2019. If you wish to
discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your
rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Mary
K. Blasy of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at mblasy@rgrdlaw.com.
You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/markel-corporation/.
The complaint charges Markel and certain of its officers and directors
with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Markel is a
holding company that, through its subsidiaries, markets and underwrites
specialty insurance products and programs.
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations and
financial results. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (i)
the Company lacked effective reporting controls and was not reporting
its financial results in compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles; (ii) the Company’s Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd.
(“MCIM”) subsidiary was not appropriately recording loss reserves; (iii)
MCIM’s loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; and (iv)
as a consequence, the Company would be subjected to increased regulatory
scrutiny. As a result of this information being withheld from the
market, Markel securities traded at artificially inflated prices during
the Class Period, with the price of the Company’s stock reaching a high
of more than $1,200 per share.
On December 6, 2018, Markel disclosed that it had been contacted by the
U.S. and Bermuda authorities on November 30, 2018 regarding “loss
reserves recorded in late 2017 and early 2018” at MCIM and its
subsidiaries. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $99.70 per
share, or more than 8%, to close at $1,048.23 per share on December 7,
2018.
Thereafter, on January 18, 2019, Markel disclosed that it had terminated
the employment of its two top executives at MCIM, and on February 5,
2019, Markel disclosed that it was writing off 100% of – and taking an
impairment charge on the entire $179 million being carried on its books
for – the “goodwill and intangible assets of the [MCIM] reporting unit,”
reducing their carrying value to “zero.”
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Markel
securities during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is
represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in
prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial
fraud.
Robbins Geller is a national law firm representing investors in
securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller
has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in
history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action
Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of
the top law firms in both the amount recovered for shareholders and the
total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have
helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of
dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial
recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also advocates for
corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets
