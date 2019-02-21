Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marker Therapeutics Inc    MRKR

MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC

(MRKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marker Therapeutics : Congratulates Helen E. Heslop, MD, DSc (Hon), on Receiving the ASBMT Lifetime Achievement Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Houston, TX - February 21, 2019 - Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that Dr. Helen E. Heslop, Company co-founder and a founding member of Marker's Scientific Advisory Board, has been recognized with the ASBMT Lifetime Achievement Award at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASBMT and CIBMTR 2019. The ASBMT Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually and recognizes an individual who has made continuing contributions to the field of blood and marrow transplantation.

'We would like to congratulate Dr. Heslop on receiving this lifetime achievement award - one of the highest honors in the field - in recognition of her contribution to advancing the science in the field as a leading researcher and innovator in the adoptive T cell and immunotherapy community,' commented Peter L. Hoang, President & CEO of Marker Therapeutics. 'Over the course of her career, Dr. Heslop's discoveries have led to important advances for patients with a focus on improved outcomes with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cancer therapy. We are extremely honored to have Dr. Heslop as an esteemed member of our SAB, where her expertise and guidance have been instrumental in shaping our clinical strategy as we advance our pipeline of novel T cell therapies.'

Dr. Heslop, a trained physician-scientist, is Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital. In addition, she is the Dan L Duncan Chair and the Associate Director of Clinical Research at the Dan L. Duncan Cancer Center. Dr. Heslop is a key player in translational research focusing on adoptive T cell immunotherapy to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cancer therapy. She was also a Doris Duke Distinguished Clinical Research Scientist and serves as the current President elect of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) and a past President of the Foundation for Accreditation of Cell Therapy (FACT) and the American Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. Once infused into patients, this population of T cells attacks multiple tumor targets and acts to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cells, when compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, its products (i) are significantly less expensive and easier to manufacture, (ii) appear to be markedly less toxic, and (iii) are associated with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling therapeutic product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

Marker is also advancing a number of innovative peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors, including the Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and the HER2/neu program (TPIV100/110) for breast cancer, currently in Phase II clinical trials. In parallel, we are developing a proprietary DNA expression technology named PolyStart™ that can enhance the ability of the immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells.

For additional information, please call toll free at (904) 862-6490 or visit: markertherapeutics.com

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts/

Follow us on Twitter @MRKRTherapeutic, or follow us on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research and development activities relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; our TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 programs and our PolyStart™ program; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; and, the timing and success of our clinical trials, as well as multi-tumor antigen specific T cell clinical trials conducted by our collaborators. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release. .

Contacts
Marker Therapeutics, Inc.
Aaron Santos
(904) 862-6490
investor.relations@markertherapeutics.com

Solebury Trout
Brad Miles
(646) 513-3125
bmiles@soleburytrout.com

- or -

Amy Bonanno
(914) 450-0349
abonanno@soleburytrout.com

Disclaimer

Marker Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 23:19:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
06:20pMARKER THERAPEUTICS : Congratulates Helen E. Heslop, MD, DSc (Hon), on Receiving..
PU
02/20MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Fact Sheet
PU
02/20MARKER THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the CAR-TCR Summit Europe
PR
02/15MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes..
PU
02/15MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
02/15MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Announces Change in Corporate Headquarters and Access to N..
PR
02/14MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certa..
PU
02/14MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock..
PU
02/07MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Mythili Koneru, M.D., Ph.D. as Senior Vice Presid..
PR
02/07MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Chart MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Marker Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. Hoang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Gerald Wasserman Chairman
Anthony H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Richard T. Kenney Chief Medical Officer
Ann M. Leen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC9.37%275
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.11%28 245
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 286
LONZA GROUP13.78%21 553
INCYTE CORPORATION32.33%17 924
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.16%11 201
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.