Marker Therapeutics : Fact Sheet

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Shares Outstanding (10/17/2018) : 45.3M NASDAQ: MRKR Market Cap (02/19/2019): $262.74 Price (02/19/2019): $5.80 Cash Balance (9/30/2018) : $4.3M

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Peter L. Hoang

President & Chief Executive O

Anthony H. Kim

Chief Financial O cer

Juan F. Vera, MD

Chief Development O

Ann Leen, Ph.D

Chief Scientiﬁc O cercer

Michael J. Loiacono

Chief Accounting O cer

Ken Moseley, J.D.

Senior Vice President & General Counsel

cer

Mythili Koneru, MD, Ph.D

Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

Gerald Garrett

Vice President, Clinical Operations

Tsvetelina P. Hoang, Ph.D

Vice President, Research & Development

SCIENTIFIC ADVISORS

James Allison, Ph.D

Recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is a globally recognized tumor immunologist; Developed ﬁrst FDA-approved cancer immunotherapy (Yervoy®);

Member of the National Academy of Sciences & the Institute of Medicine; Fellow of the American

Academy of Microbiology & the American Association for the Advancement of Science;

Served as President of the American Association of

Immunologists;

Recipient of 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine, Lasker Clinical Medical Research Award, the Canada Gairdner International Award, the Szent-Györgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer

Research & the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for

Innovative Cancer Immunology Research;

Serves as Chair of MD Anderson's Department of Immunology & Director of its Immunotherapy

Malcom Brenner, MD, Ph.D

Pioneer in CAR-T & TCR therapies; Founding Director of the Center for Cell & Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine;

Fayez Saroﬁm Distinguished Service Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, & Human and Molecular Genetics; Member of the National Academy of Medicine;

HIGHLY DISRUPTIVE T CELL THERAPY PLATFORM

TRANSFORMATIONAL

T CELL THERAPIESMULTI-ANTIGEN APPROACH

DRIVES ENHANCED

EFFICACY

REQUIRES NO GENE

MODIFICATION OF

T CELLSROBUST CLINICAL

RESPONSE WITH MINIMAL TOXICITY

Unique and highly di erentiated approach that addresses the major challenges faced by CAR-T and TCR approaches

Durable responses with clear evidence of epitope spreading targeting multiple tumor associated antigens safely

Signiﬁcantly reduced cost and complexity of manufacturing as compared to conventional CAR-T and TCR approaches

Clear path to commercialization of four peptides or cell-based products with others in early development

SUPERIOR EFFICACY AND TOXICITY VERSUS CAR-T/TCR

Comparable or Superior E cacy vs. CAR-T Therapies

Superior Durability of Response

No Signiﬁcant Toxicities Associated with Therapy to Date

Costs 80-90% Less to Manufacture Compares to CAR-T/TCR

Months

GR3 Adverse Events

100%

95.0%

50%

0%

0.0%

Gr3 Toxicity

Gr3 Neurotoxicity

Marker data superimposed on Kite's experience, Neelapu, et al. N Engl J Med 2017; 377:2531-44

MARKER CR

MARKER (N=76)

KITE (N=101)

Earned widespread recognition for scientiﬁc achievements & leadership, including the ASGCT Outstanding Achievement Award, Human Gene Therapy's Pioneer Award, & the American Society of Hematology Mentor Award Helen Heslop, MD, DSc Physician-scientist focused on adoptive T cell transfer; Current President of ASGCT Cliona Rooney, Ph.D Global leader in T cellbased therapy; Baylor College of Medicine Padmanee Sharma, MD, Ph.D Leading translational scientist & clinical investigator; MD Anderson Cancer Center; Recipient of the William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Researh in Tumor Immunology, Department of Defense Idea Develipment Award, Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas Individual Investigator Award, National Institute of Health R01 Award, and AACR-CRI-SU2C Immunotherapy Team Grant

ADRESSES MAJOR LIMITATIONS OF CAR-T & TCR APPROACHESPETER L. HOANG, PRESIDENT & CEO:

"Compared to today's leading CAR-T and TCR Therapies, our T cell platform is:

Highly e cacious and extremely durable, without the need for lymphodepletion;

Non gene-modiﬁed, enabling signiﬁcantly reduced manufacturing cost/complexity;

Signiﬁcantly less toxic than CAR-T with virtually no toxicity or CRS;

Multi-antigen speciﬁc, compares to CAR-T which target a single epitope/antigen;

Capable of driving an endogenous immune response through 'epitope spreading'; &

Capable of addressing patients currently inaccessible to CAR-T therapies."

INDUSTRY-LEADING I/0 CLINICAL PIPELINE

Collaborators/Sponsors:Marker Therpeutics

Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of

Medicine

Ph. I/II LAPP T Cell Therapy Precl inical Phas eI

Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of

Collaborators/Sponsors:Marker Therapeutics,

Ph. I/II LAPP T Cell Therapy Precl inical

Ph. I/II MAPP T Cell Therapy Precl inical

Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of

Medicine

Ph. I/II MAPP T Cell Therapy Precl inical

Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of

Medicine

Ph. I/II MAPP T Cell Therapy Precl inical Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of Medicine

Ph.I/II MAPP T Cell Therapy Precl inical

Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of

Medicine

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Ovarian Cancer

Ph. II MAPP T Cell Therapy Precl inical Phase I

Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine

Collaborators/Sponsors:Marker Therapeutics

Ph. II Dosing Study

Ph. II Ecacy Study

Collaborators/Sponsors:Mayo Clinic, Department of Defense

Ph. II Platinum Sensitive:

E cacy in Maintenance Therapy

Collaborators/Sponsors:Marker Therapeutics

Ph. II Platinum Resistant:

E cacy in Combo Therapy

Collaborators/Sponsors:Memorial Sloan Kettering

Preclinical

Ph. IIb LAPP T Cell Therapy Precl inical Phase I

Preclinical