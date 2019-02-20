Marker Therapeutics : Fact Sheet

|
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
|
Shares Outstanding (10/17/2018) : 45.3M
|
NASDAQ: MRKR
|
Market Cap (02/19/2019): $262.74
|
Price (02/19/2019): $5.80
|
Cash Balance (9/30/2018) : $4.3M
MANAGEMENT TEAM
Peter L. Hoang
President & Chief Executive O
Anthony H. Kim
Chief Financial O cer
Juan F. Vera, MD
Chief Development O
Ann Leen, Ph.D
Chief Scientiﬁc O cercer
Michael J. Loiacono
Chief Accounting O cer
Ken Moseley, J.D.
Senior Vice President & General Counsel
cer
Mythili Koneru, MD, Ph.D
Senior Vice President, Clinical Development
Gerald Garrett
Vice President, Clinical Operations
Tsvetelina P. Hoang, Ph.D
Vice President, Research & Development
SCIENTIFIC ADVISORS
James Allison, Ph.D
Recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is a globally recognized tumor immunologist; Developed ﬁrst FDA-approved cancer immunotherapy (Yervoy®);
Member of the National Academy of Sciences & the Institute of Medicine; Fellow of the American
Academy of Microbiology & the American Association for the Advancement of Science;
Served as President of the American Association of
Immunologists;
Recipient of 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine, Lasker Clinical Medical Research Award, the Canada Gairdner International Award, the Szent-Györgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer
Research & the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for
Innovative Cancer Immunology Research;
Serves as Chair of MD Anderson's Department of Immunology & Director of its Immunotherapy
Malcom Brenner, MD, Ph.D
Pioneer in CAR-T & TCR therapies; Founding Director of the Center for Cell & Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine;
Fayez Saroﬁm Distinguished Service Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, & Human and Molecular Genetics; Member of the National Academy of Medicine;
HIGHLY DISRUPTIVE T CELL THERAPY PLATFORM
TRANSFORMATIONAL
T CELL THERAPIESMULTI-ANTIGEN APPROACH
DRIVES ENHANCED
EFFICACY
REQUIRES NO GENE
MODIFICATION OF
T CELLSROBUST CLINICAL
RESPONSE WITH MINIMAL TOXICITY
Unique and highly di erentiated approach that addresses the major challenges faced by CAR-T and TCR approaches
Durable responses with clear evidence of epitope spreading targeting multiple tumor associated antigens safely
Signiﬁcantly reduced cost and complexity of manufacturing as compared to conventional CAR-T and TCR approaches
Clear path to commercialization of four peptides or cell-based products with others in early development
SUPERIOR EFFICACY AND TOXICITY VERSUS CAR-T/TCR
Comparable or Superior E cacy vs. CAR-T Therapies
Superior Durability of Response
No Signiﬁcant Toxicities Associated with Therapy to Date
Costs 80-90% Less to Manufacture Compares to CAR-T/TCR
GR3 Adverse Events
100%
95.0%
50%
0%
0.0%
Gr3 Toxicity
Marker data superimposed on Kite's experience, Neelapu, et al. N Engl J Med 2017; 377:2531-44
MARKER CR
MARKER (N=76)
KITE (N=101)
Earned widespread recognition for scientiﬁc achievements & leadership, including the ASGCT Outstanding Achievement Award, Human Gene Therapy's Pioneer Award, & the American Society of Hematology Mentor Award
Helen Heslop, MD, DSc
Physician-scientist focused on adoptive T cell transfer; Current President of ASGCT
Cliona Rooney, Ph.D
Global leader in T cellbased therapy; Baylor College of Medicine
Padmanee Sharma, MD, Ph.D
Leading translational scientist & clinical investigator; MD Anderson Cancer Center;
Recipient of the William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Researh in Tumor Immunology, Department of Defense Idea Develipment Award, Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas Individual Investigator Award, National Institute of Health R01 Award, and AACR-CRI-SU2C Immunotherapy Team Grant
ADRESSES MAJOR LIMITATIONS OF CAR-T & TCR APPROACHESPETER L. HOANG, PRESIDENT & CEO:
"Compared to today's leading CAR-T and TCR Therapies, our T cell platform is:
Highly e cacious and extremely durable, without the need for lymphodepletion;
Non gene-modiﬁed, enabling signiﬁcantly reduced manufacturing cost/complexity;
Signiﬁcantly less toxic than CAR-T with virtually no toxicity or CRS;
Multi-antigen speciﬁc, compares to CAR-T which target a single epitope/antigen;
Capable of driving an endogenous immune response through 'epitope spreading'; &
Capable of addressing patients currently inaccessible to CAR-T therapies."
INDUSTRY-LEADING I/0 CLINICAL PIPELINE
Collaborators/Sponsors:Marker Therpeutics
Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of
Medicine
|
Ph. I/II LAPP T Cell Therapy
Precl
|
inical
Phas
|
eI
Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of
Collaborators/Sponsors:Marker Therapeutics,
|
Ph. I/II LAPP T Cell Therapy
Precl
|
inical
|
Ph. I/II MAPP T Cell Therapy
Precl
|
inical
Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of
Medicine
|
Ph. I/II MAPP T Cell Therapy
Precl
|
inical
Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of
Medicine
|
Ph. I/II MAPP T Cell Therapy
Precl
|
inical
Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of Medicine
|
Ph.I/II MAPP T Cell Therapy
Precl
|
inical
Collaborators/Sponsors:Baylor College of
Medicine
|
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
|
Ovarian Cancer
|
Ph. II MAPP T Cell Therapy
Precl
|
inical
Phase I
Medicine
Baylor College of Medicine
Collaborators/Sponsors:Marker Therapeutics
Ph. II Dosing Study
Ph. II Ecacy Study
Collaborators/Sponsors:Mayo Clinic, Department of Defense
Ph. II Platinum Sensitive:
E cacy in Maintenance Therapy
Collaborators/Sponsors:Marker Therapeutics
Ph. II Platinum Resistant:
E cacy in Combo Therapy
Collaborators/Sponsors:Memorial Sloan Kettering
|
Ph. IIb LAPP T Cell Therapy
Precl
|
inical
Phase I
Preclinical