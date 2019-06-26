Marker Therapeutics : Form EFFECT

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Notice of Effectiveness
Effectiveness Date: June 25, 2019 4:00 P.M.
Form:
S-3
CIK:
0001094038
Company Name:
Marker Therapeutics, Inc.
File Number:
333-232122
Source: Marker Therapeutics, Inc., EFFECT, June 25, 2019
