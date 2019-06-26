Log in
Marker Therapeutics : Form EFFECT

06/26/2019 | 06:07am EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORMEFFECT

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. - MRKR

Filed: June 25, 2019 (period: )

Notice from the SEC of registration effectiveness

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Notice of Effectiveness

Effectiveness Date: June 25, 2019 4:00 P.M.

Form:

S-3

CIK:

0001094038

Company Name:

Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

File Number:

333-232122

Source: Marker Therapeutics, Inc., EFFECT, June 25, 2019

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Disclaimer

Marker Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:06:03 UTC
