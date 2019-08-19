Marker Therapeutics : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

|
FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 17(a) of the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 1935 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0104
|
Estimated average burden
|
hours per response
|
0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
(Street)
|
C/O MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC., 3200 SOUTHWEST FREEWAY, SUITE 2240
|
|
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
08/15/2019
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Marker Therapeutics, Inc. [MRKR]
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
X
|
Officer (give title below)
|
Other (specify below)
|
VP, Regulatory Affairs
|
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|
2. Amount of Securities Owned (Instr. 4)
|
3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
4. Conversion or Excercise Price of Derivative Security
|
5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
|
Date Exercisable
|
Expiration Date
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of Shares
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
No securities are beneficially owned
|
Remarks:
No securities beneficially owned.
Exhibit List - Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney
|
/s/ Madison Jones, Attorney-in-Fact
|
08/19/2019
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
|
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
|
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
|
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Exhibit 24
MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
POWER OF ATTORNEY
(For Executing Form ID and Forms 3, 4 and 5)
Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and
appoints each of Divakar Gupta, Darren DeStefano, Madison Jones and Asheley
Walker of Cooley LLP and Peter Hoang, Anthony Kim, Michael Loiacono and Ken
Moseley of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company'), signing individually, the
undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents to:
(1) Prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf,
and submit to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') a Form ID,
Uniform Application for Access Codes to File on EDGAR, including amendments
thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and
passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of
reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or any rule or regulation thereunder;
(2) Prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf,
and submit to the SEC Forms 3, 4 and 5 (including amendments thereto and joint
filing agreements in connection therewith) in accordance with Section 16(a) of
the Exchange
Act and the rules thereunder in the undersigned's capacity as an
officer, director or beneficial owner of more than 10% of a registered class of
securities of the Company;
(3) Do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that
may be necessary or desirable to prepare and execute any such Form 3, 4 or 5
(including amendments thereto and joint filing agreements in connection
therewith) and file such forms with the SEC and any stock exchange,
self-regulatory association or any similar authority; and
(4) Take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the
foregoing that, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to,
in the best interest of, or legally required of the undersigned, it being
understood that the documents executed by the attorney-in-fact on behalf of the
undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall
contain such terms and conditions as the attorney-in-fact may approve in the
attorney-in-fact's discretion.
The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney in fact full power and
authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite,
necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers
herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or
could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation,
hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney in fact, or such attorney
in fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by
virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The
undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, and their
substitutes, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are
not assuming (nor is the Company assuming) any of the undersigned's
responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act.
This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the earliest
to occur of (a) the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5
with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities
issued by the Company, (b) revocation by the undersigned in a signed writing
delivered to the Company and the foregoing attorneys-in fact or (c) as to any
attorney-in-fact individually, until such attorney-in-fact is no longer employed
by the Company or Cooley LLP, as applicable.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be
executed as of the date written below.
Date: August 2, 2019
Signature: /s/ Nadia Agopyan
Name: Nadia Agopyan
Disclaimer
Marker Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:21:02 UTC