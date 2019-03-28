Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marker Therapeutics Inc    MRKR

MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC

(MRKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marker Therapeutics : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote (Proxy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

Morningstar® Document Research

FORMDEF 14A

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. - MRKR

Filed: March 28, 2019 (period: May 09, 2019)

Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote (Proxy)

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant x

Filed by a party other than the Registrant ¨

Check the appropriate box:

¨Preliminary Proxy Statement

¨Confidential, for use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))x Definitive Proxy Statement

¨Definitive Additional Materials

¨Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other Than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

xNo Fee Required

¨Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(4) and 0-11.

(1)Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

(2)Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

(3)Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

(4)Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

(5)Total fee paid:

¨Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

¨Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

(1)Amount Previously Paid:

(2)Form Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

(3)Filing Party:

(4)Date Filed:

Source: Marker Therapeutics, Inc., DEF 14A, March 28, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

3200 Southwest Freeway, Suite 2240

Houston, Texas 77027

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held At 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday May 9, 2019

Dear Stockholders of Marker Therapeutics, Inc.:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware Corporation (the "Company") (including any postponements or adjournments thereof, the "Annual Meeting") will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. central time, at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Two Houston Center, 909 Fannin St, Suite 2000, Houston, Texas 77010 for the following purposes:

(1)To elect six (6) Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders;

(2)To approve by a non-binding advisory vote the executive compensation of our named executive officers;

(3)To ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2019; and

(4)To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any postponements or adjournments thereof.

Our Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 18, 2019, as the record date for the Annual Meeting. All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting and any adjournment thereof. Only stockholders of record on the record date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

This Proxy Statement and our Annual Report can be accessed directly at the following internet address: http: www.proxyandprinting.com.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to submit your vote via the internet, telephone or mail.

We appreciate your continued support of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. and look forward to either greeting you personally at the Annual Meeting or receiving your Proxy.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Houston, Texas

/s/ Peter Hoang

PETER HOANG

March 28, 2019

Chief Executive Officer and President

Source: Marker Therapeutics, Inc., DEF 14A, March 28, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INFORMATION CONCERNING SOLICITATION AND VOTING

Page

1

Questions and Answers About the Proxy Materials and Our Annual Meeting

2

PROPOSAL 1- ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

7

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

8

PROPOSAL 2- ADVISORY VOTE ON THE COMPENSATION OF THE COMPANY'S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

17

MANAGEMENT AND NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

18

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION - COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

19

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS

35

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT AND CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS

39

PROPOSAL 3- RATIFICATION OF MARCUM LLP AS THE COMPANY'S INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

41

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

43

OTHER MATTERS

45

Section 16(A) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance

45

APPENDIX A PROXY CARD

A-1

i

Source: Marker Therapeutics, Inc., DEF 14A, March 28, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, May 9, 2019

This Proxy Statement and the enclosed form of proxy are furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by our Board of Directors for use at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders of Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Marker"), and any postponements, adjournments or continuations thereof (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Two Houston Center, 909 Fannin St, Suite 2000, Houston, Texas 77010.

Information relating to the Annual Meeting and matters to be considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting are set forth in our Proxy Statement. In accordance with rules and regulations adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we have elected to provide our beneficial owners and stockholders of record access to our proxy materials over the Internet. Beneficial owners are stockholders whose shares are held in the name of a broker, bank or other agent (i.e., in "street name"). Accordingly, a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") will be mailed on or about March 28, 2019 to our beneficial owners and stockholders of record who owned our common stock at the close of business on March 18, 2019. Beneficial owners and stockholders of record will have the ability to access the proxy materials on a website referred to in the Notice or request a printed set of the Proxy materials be sent to them by following the instructions in the Notice.

This Proxy Statement and our annual report can be accessed directly at the following Internet address: www.proxyandprinting.com. You will be asked to enter the control number located on your Notice.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to submit your vote via the Internet, telephone

or mail.

We appreciate your continued support of Marker and look forward to either greeting you in person at the Annual Meeting or receiving your Proxy.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 9, 2019: THE NOTICE, PROXY STATEMENT, PROXY CARD AND THE ANNUAL REPORT ARE AVAILABLE AT www.proxyandprinting.com.

1

Source: Marker Therapeutics, Inc., DEF 14A, March 28, 2019

Powered by Morningstar® Document Research

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marker Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 21:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
05:36pMARKER THERAPEUTICS : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
05:36pMARKER THERAPEUTICS : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be bro..
PU
05:26pMARKER THERAPEUTICS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes..
PU
05:16pMARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
04:06pMARKER THERAPEUTICS : Provides Business and Clinical Update
PR
03/19MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Fact Sheet
PU
03/18MARKER THERAPEUTICS : to Host Business Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thu..
PR
03/15MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Annual report with a comprehensive overview of the company
PU
03/15MARKER THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/25MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes..
PU
More news
Chart MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Marker Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. Hoang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Gerald Wasserman Chairman
Anthony H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Richard T. Kenney Chief Medical Officer
Ann M. Leen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC20.90%305
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.50%27 919
LONZA GROUP16.76%22 249
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 606
INCYTE CORPORATION35.27%18 431
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.32.67%12 071
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.