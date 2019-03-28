Marker Therapeutics : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

Morningstar® Document Research℠ FORM8-K Marker Therapeutics, Inc. - MRKR Filed: March 28, 2019 (period: March 28, 2019) Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes. The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 March 28, 2019 Date of Report MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-37939 45-4497941 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 3200 Southwest Freeway Suite 2240 Houston, Texas 77027 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (713) 400-6400 Registrant's telephone number, including area code N/A (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ¨Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ¨Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01 Other Events. On March 28, 2019, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. ("Marker" or the "Company") issued a press release providing business and clinical updates and an overview of highlights for 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 99.1Press release issued on March 28, 2019.

SIGNATURES In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized on this 28th day of March, 2019. MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Registrant) BY: /s/ Michael Loiacono Michael Loiacono Chief Accounting Officer

Exhibit 99.1 Marker Therapeutics Provides Business and Clinical Update -MultiTAA T cell therapies continue to demonstrate positive clinical data across multiple indications in investigator-sponsored trials- -Marker plans IND submission for Company-sponsored Phase 2 AML study in the third quarter, with first patient enrolled by the end of 2019- -First update in the solid tumor program planned for second quarter- -Company to host business update call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. EDT- Houston, TX -March28, 2019- Marker Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRKR), a clinical-stageimmuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today provided a business and clinical update, as well as an overview of upcoming milestones for 2019. "Our MultiTAA T cell therapies have continued to generate positive and compelling clinical data across various indications in several ongoing investigator- sponsored clinical trials led by Baylor College of Medicine (BCM). We plan to advance a Phase 2 Company-sponsored clinical trial in post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia (AML)-a disease area and patient population for which there are limited treatment options. We expect to finalize our clinical trial protocol in AML by the end of the second quarter of 2019 and to submit our IND in the third quarter, with the first patient enrolled by the end of the year," said Peter L. Hoang, President & CEO of Marker Therapeutics. Continued Mr. Hoang: "While our T cell therapies remain our primary clinical focus, we are also advancing our T cell vaccine candidates, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110, for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancers. Overall, there are two Phase 2 Company-sponsored studies ongoing for TPIV200 in triple- negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer, and we anticipate reporting interim data from the ovarian cancer Phase 2 study in Q4 2019." PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND CURRENT UPDATES Multi-Antigen Targeted (MultiTAA) T Cell Therapies ∙Acute Myeloid Leukemia Data oThe Company reported a clinical update from a Phase 1 clinical trial in post-transplant AML in oral and poster presentations at ASH in December and ASBMT and CIBMTR in February. Results from the BCM-sponsoredstudy showed that the treatment is safe and well- tolerated and has the potential to mediate a meaningful anti-tumoreffect, as well as significant in vivo expansion of T cells. Among the highlights from the study, 11 out of 13 patients dosed with MultiTAA T cells as a maintenance therapy after receiving allogeneic stem cell transplant remain alive, ranging from 6 weeks to 2.5 years post-infusion.Nine of these patients have never relapsed after MultiTAA therapy and continue to remain in complete remission (CR). Patients with active disease, overall survival ranged from 4 and 21 months as compared to 4.5 months in historical results after standard of care.

