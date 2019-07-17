Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marker Therapeutics Inc    MRKR

MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC

(MRKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marker Therapeutics : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Review Interim Results from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial with its MultiTAA T Cell Therapy in Patients with Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:10am EDT

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cells therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

Marker is also advancing a number of innovative peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors, including the Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and the HER2/neu program (TPIV100/110) for breast cancer, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts/

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research and development activities relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; our TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 programs; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; and, the timing and success of our clinical trials, as well as clinical trials conducted by our collaborators. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Disclaimer

Marker Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 11:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
07:10aMARKER THERAPEUTICS : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Review Interim Resu..
PU
06/26MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Form EFFECT
PU
06/21MARKER THERAPEUTICS : to Report Updated Results from Phase 1/2 Trial with MultiT..
AQ
06/21MARKER THERAPEUTICS : to Report Updated Results from Phase 1/2 trial with MultiT..
AQ
06/20MARKER THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
06/14MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Form S-3
PU
05/21MARKER THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/17MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Code of Ethics and Business Conduct
PU
05/15MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
05/10MARKER THERAPEUTICS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -24,5 M
Net income 2019 -23,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 6 823x
Capitalization 409 M
Chart MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Marker Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,20  $
Last Close Price 9,00  $
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter L. Hoang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Gerald Wasserman Chairman
Anthony H. Kim Chief Financial Officer
Richard T. Kenney Chief Medical Officer
Ann M. Leen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC62.16%402
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC36.35%31 409
LONZA GROUP30.00%25 111
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 827
INCYTE CORPORATION25.62%17 419
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION82.17%15 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About