M&S LAUNCHES MOST DIGITAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN TO DATE: “MUST-HAVES”

New inspirational product campaign for M&S Clothing & Home across online, mobile and in-store

Focus on digital channels including VOD, Google Advertising and Instagram

M&S's Clothing & Home Marketing team has launched a Digital First campaign that celebrates and shares with customers the Must-Have wardrobe essentials for the coming season across Womenswear, Menswear, Kidswear, Home and Beauty. Must-Haves will launch with a high impact execution across multiple channels including national press and digital out of home.

This is the first major Clothing & Home campaign following the restructure of M&S's Marketing function and represents the start of a new conversation with customers about M&S Clothing & Home products, one that is more seasonally relevant, more inspirational and more agile in utilising digital channels to target customers.

M&S's Marketing team is using digital channels to help achieve the Clothing & Home business' aims of moving to one third of sales online and growing customer share of busy mums and dads. TV advertising will be exclusively through video on demand services, allowing more effective customer targeting and M&S is using Google Inventory Advertising, so customers can easily search what is in a local store when they're nearby. Following M&S's success as one of the first retailers to utilise Shoppable Instagram, the team will continue to develop this channel through the campaign, using the highly popular channel to highlight Must-Have products - from the Must-Have satin blouse to the Must-Have checked blazer. The campaign will also use Shoppable Facebook with inspirational videos and clear links for customers to purchase.

Nathan Ansell, Clothing & Home Marketing Director at M&S said, 'M&S is using new ways of engaging with our customers and the digital focus with 'Must-Haves' is the result of customer insight, collaboration across our business and creative thinking, it's executed across a highly targeted range of digital channels and excitingly is our most digital campaign to date.

'Must-Haves is all about product and is designed to show M&S as a stylish and affordable choice for high-quality, seasonal wardrobe essentials - with so much more to come we can't wait to hear what our customers think.'

The Must-Haves campaign will touch every element of the M&S Clothing & Home experience and is supported by wider changes this Autumn including better optimisation of online product pages for mobile and clearer navigation in store. M&S's Marketing team has separated Visual Merchandising into a specialist team to ensure the most inspirational experience in store for customers and the result of this will be evident in how the campaign is laid out in shops.

Must-Haves builds on the team's ongoing and strategic 'Love it for Less' campaign that highlights great value products across M&S. Must-Haves will run throughout the season with exciting elements to come including Instagram TV and a Facebook Must-Haves photo frame, as well as additional campaign plans yet to be announced.

Ends

Notes to Editors

Credits

Project name: Autumn 18 - 'MUST HAVES'

Client: Marks & Spencer, Nathan Ansell, Director of Marketing C&H

Zoe Hayward, Head of Marketing C&H

Louise Bancroft, Marketing Manager C&H

Agency: Grey London

Creative Director: Luke Williamson

Art director: Lisa Comerford

Agency producer: Leah Stolerman, James Plaxton

Creative producer: Claire Ramasamy

Planner: Sarah Oberman

Account management: Katie Jackson, Sophie Fredheim, Alice Lowden, Emilie Jenner

Media agency: Mindshare

Media planner: Richard Tudor

Production company: The Production Factory

Director: Mark Gostick and Luke Williamson,

Editor: Tim Goddard at Town Productions

DOP: Mark Gostick

Post-production: GPS