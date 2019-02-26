Log in
Marks & Spencer Group

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP

(MKS)
  Report  
News 
News

Marks & Spencer : M&S and Ocado in talks over British retail joint venture

0
02/26/2019 | 06:44am EST
A delivery van leaves the dispatch area of the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover

LONDON (Reuters) - Retailer Marks & Spencer is in talks with online supermarket Ocado to form a British joint venture, it said on Tuesday, after the Evening Standard newspaper reported it was set to pay up to $1.2 billion (£911 million) for a 50 percent stake.

The deal would give M&S a food delivery service for the first time.

The Evening Standard said the two groups could announce a deal as soon as Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Louise Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : Ocado Group PLC, Marks & Spencer Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 3.51% 304 Delayed Quote.18.81%
OCADO GROUP PLC 9.41% 967 Delayed Quote.12.18%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 387 M
EBIT 2019 597 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 1 693 M
Yield 2019 6,37%
P/E ratio 2019 15,03
P/E ratio 2020 13,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 4 773 M
Chart MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
Duration : Period :
Marks & Spencer Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP18.81%6 270
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY15.10%11 497
NEXT25.93%9 084
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC33.03%5 565
DUFRY8.35%5 431
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%4 704
