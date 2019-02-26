Marks & Spencer : M&S and Ocado in talks over British retail joint venture
02/26/2019 | 06:44am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Retailer Marks & Spencer is in talks with online supermarket Ocado to form a British joint venture, it said on Tuesday, after the Evening Standard newspaper reported it was set to pay up to $1.2 billion (£911 million) for a 50 percent stake.
The deal would give M&S a food delivery service for the first time.
The Evening Standard said the two groups could announce a deal as soon as Wednesday.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Louise Heavens)