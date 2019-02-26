Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marks & Spencer Group    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP

(MKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marks & Spencer : M&S in tie-up talks with Ocado to take its food online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 10:59am EST
A view of a Marks and Spencer shop in Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) - British high street chain Marks & Spencer (M&S) is in talks with Ocado to form a joint venture that would give M&S a full online food delivery service for the first time, sending shares in both companies surging on Tuesday.

Britain's best known store group and the online supermarket pioneer released short statements confirming discussions after London's Evening Standard newspaper said M&S was set to pay 800 to 900 million pounds ($1.05-$1.19 billion) for a 50 percent stake in a combined online retail business.

One source with knowledge of the situation indicated the cost to M&S would be lower. It is unclear how M&S, which in November reported net debt of 1.78 billion pounds, would finance any deal.

The 135-year-old M&S is a mainstay of Britain's shopping streets, but has been struggling to cope in recent years with the rise of fast fashion, discounters and online shopping.

The firm currently sells wine, flowers and clothes online, but does not offer a full delivery service for its upmarket foods, putting it at a disadvantage to rivals such as John Lewis-owned Waitrose and Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco.

"We believe the food of M&S (ready meals, quality food) is perfectly suited for this more upmarket convenience shopping," said Bernstein analysts in a research note.

M&S shares jumped as much as 4.3 percent to a three month high on the news, while Ocado's shares leapt as much as 12.5 percent to a three week high. At 1555 GMT, Ocado's shares were up 10 percent at 975.4 pence, while M&S's were up 3.3 percent at 303.5 pence.

However, some analysts questioned whether M&S might be in danger of paying a large amount of money to join a highly competitive market too late.

"We would be wary of the ability for the M&S brand to support a basket size of the magnitude required to make the online economics work (given its natural bias to convenience and events)," Jefferies analysts said in a research note.

Only last month M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe said the firm's basket size was not appropriate for a full online grocery service, noting 41 percent of M&S customers shop for "today/tonight".

'EXPECTING BIG THINGS'

For Ocado, however, analysts said news of the talks was a relief following a devastating fire this month at its flagship robotic distribution center that hit its shares.

"Ocado's current share price is still lofty, and that means investors are expecting big things, considering the group is yet to make a meaningful profit," said Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Sophie Lund-Yates.

Ocado has a 1.3 percent share of Britain's grocery market, according to Kantar Worldpanel data, while M&S has 3.6 percent according to Nielsen data

Ocado, founded by three Goldman Sachs bankers 18 years ago, has been transformed in the last year after it struck major deals to sell its technology to international retailers such as U.S. group Kroger Co and France's Casino.

While the focus on technology has boosted its share price, the deal as mooted with M&S would enable Ocado to keep a stake in its British retail business rather than selling it completely to focus on tech deals.

The cash from M&S would also enable it to invest further in the online distribution centres it is building.

"In our view a 50/50 JV makes a lot of sense for Ocado today," Bernstein analysts said. "It is too early to lose their retail business as it is an essential and unbeatable part of the sales pitch to global customers (i.e. they are not just selling you some hardware/software, they operate it very successfully in the most competitive grocery ecommerce market in the world)."

The Evening Standard report suggested Ocado would use M&S as a supply partner for its British customers. Many of the products that Ocado currently sells are supplied by Waitrose, and it was not clear what the M&S talks would mean for that arrangement.

Ocado's deal with Waitrose ends in September 2020. Ocado is required to give 18 months notice if it does not intend to extend the contract.

Waitrose, which has built up an online food business in parallel with its partnership with Ocado, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; additional reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Kate Holton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 3.13% 302.8 Delayed Quote.18.81%
OCADO GROUP PLC 10.29% 976.6 Delayed Quote.12.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
11:00aMARKS & SPENCER : M&S in tie-up talks with Ocado to take its food online
RE
10:59aMARKS & SPENCER : M&S in tie-up talks with Ocado to take its food online
RE
02/15LONDON MARKETS: London Stocks In The Black After Upbeat Retail Sales Data
DJ
02/05Ocado Rises as Investors Buy Into High Hopes for 'Microsoft of Retail' --Upda..
DJ
02/05MARKS & SPENCER : Ocado says partnerships to hit profits short term, mum on M&S
RE
02/05MARKS & SPENCER : Ocado boss tight lipped on M&S deal talks reports
RE
02/05Flooring retailer Carpetright CFO to step down amid restructuring
RE
01/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 bleeds as global growth worries resurface
RE
01/28LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends Down As Pound Strengthens; Tesco Hit By Job Los..
DJ
01/28EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Sharply Lower, Follow Wall Street Lower O..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 387 M
EBIT 2019 597 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 1 693 M
Yield 2019 6,37%
P/E ratio 2019 15,03
P/E ratio 2020 13,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 4 773 M
Chart MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
Duration : Period :
Marks & Spencer Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP18.81%6 270
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY15.10%11 497
NEXT25.93%9 084
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC33.03%5 565
DUFRY8.35%5 431
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%4 704
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.