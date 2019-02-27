Log in
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP

(MKS)
My previous session
Marks & Spencer : M&S pays 750 million pounds to seal Ocado online food tie-up

02/27/2019 | 02:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks from the main reception of the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has agreed a joint venture with online supermarket pioneer Ocado that would give M&S a full online food delivery service for the first time, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the deal M&S, Britain's best-known stores group, will buy a 50 percent share of Ocado’s UK retail business for up to 750 million pounds.

M&S said it will finance the deal from a rights issue of shares to raise up to 600 million pounds. It will also cut its dividend by 40 percent to "a sustainable level".

M&S, a 135-year-old clothing and food retailer, is a mainstay of Britain's shopping streets but has struggled to cope with the rise of fast fashion, discounters and online shopping.

The firm sells wine, flowers and clothes online, but does not offer a full delivery service for its food, putting it at a disadvantage to rivals such as Waitrose and Britain's two biggest supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury's.

Shares in Ocado closed up 11.7 percent on Tuesday, while M&S shares closed up 3.2 percent, after talks between the companies were confirmed following months of speculation over a deal.

The joint venture will mean Ocado ends a two-decade supply deal with up-market supermarket Waitrose which is owned by the John Lewis Partnership.

Ocado's existing deal with Waitrose is due to end in September 2020 with Ocado required to give 18 months notice that it does not intend to extend the relationship.

Waitrose confirmed that its commercial arrangement with Ocado will end in September 2020.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 3.23% 303.2 Delayed Quote.22.65%
OCADO GROUP PLC 11.71% 990 Delayed Quote.25.32%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 387 M
EBIT 2019 597 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 1 693 M
Yield 2019 6,17%
P/E ratio 2019 15,51
P/E ratio 2020 14,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 4 927 M
Chart MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
Duration : Period :
Marks & Spencer Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP22.65%6 522
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY13.61%11 497
NEXT30.29%9 084
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC33.03%5 565
DUFRY8.35%5 431
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%4 704
