Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marks & Spencer Group    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP (MKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marks & Spencer : Ocado boss tight lipped on M&S deal talks reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 04:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Marks and Spencer logo is seen on a store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of Ocado, the online supermarket and technology group, declined to comment on media reports that it is in talks with Marks & Spencer regarding a possible tie-up.

"We're in the business of talking to retailers, we're constantly talking to different retailers all around the world about opportunities we may have with them," Ocado Chief Executive Tim Steiner told reporters on Tuesday.

"We won't comment on who we're talking to and who we're not talking to," he said.

He noted that "rumours about this particular person (M&S) were out in 2017 as well."

The reports regarding M&S have centred on the group agreeing a supply and distribution agreement with Ocado.

Ocado's current supply deal with Waitrose, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, ends in September 2020.

M&S currently sells wine and flowers online as well as clothing but does not offer a full food delivery service. M&S has also declined to comment.

Steiner was speaking after Ocado published 2017-18 results.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 1.89% 296.4 Delayed Quote.17.48%
OCADO GROUP PLC -0.78% 989 Delayed Quote.25.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
04:04aMARKS & SPENCER : Ocado boss tight lipped on M&S deal talks reports
RE
01/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 bleeds as global growth worries resurface
RE
01/28LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends Down As Pound Strengthens; Tesco Hit By Job Los..
DJ
01/28EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Sharply Lower, Follow Wall Street Lower O..
DJ
01/28MARKS & SPENCER : M&S, Ocado shares rise on report of food delivery deal
RE
01/282019 : The year of the vegetable?
AQ
01/22StanChart CFO says second referendum 'a way forward' to break Brexit stalemat..
RE
01/22StanChart CFO says second referendum "a way forward" to break Brexit stalemat..
RE
01/22StanChart CFO says second referendum 'a way forward' to break Brexit stalemat..
RE
01/18Factbox - How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 387 M
EBIT 2019 597 M
Net income 2019 315 M
Debt 2019 1 692 M
Yield 2019 6,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
P/E ratio 2020 13,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 4 719 M
Chart MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
Duration : Period :
Marks & Spencer Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS & SPENCER GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP17.48%6 154
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY4.23%10 847
NEXT21.02%8 698
DUFRY7.11%5 379
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC21.08%5 064
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%4 845
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.