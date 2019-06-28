Log in
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP

(MKS)
Marks & Spencer : UK health and beauty retailer Boots to close 200 stores

06/28/2019
Paper carrier bags are seen in a Boots store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British health and beauty retailer Boots said it plans to close about 200 stores, mainly local pharmacies, over the next 18 months.

A raft of British store groups including Marks & Spencer and Debenhams, have announced plans to close shops as they struggle with subdued consumer spending, rising labour costs and business property taxes, and growing online competition.

Boots, part of U.S.-listed Walgreens Boots Alliance, said its planned closures would be at locations where it has several others nearby.

"We believe this is the right thing to do as it means that we can invest more in staffing those stores while not reducing our 90% coverage within a 10-minute drive of a Boots," managing director Seb James said in a statement on Friday.

He said an overwhelming majority of affected staff would be redeployed to neighbouring stores.

Boots currently trades from about 2,500 UK sites comprising around 500 large retail stores and the rest smaller community pharmacies. It said the revenue impact of the closures would be about 1%.

On Thursday, the group reported a 2.6% fall in third quarter comparative retail sales, though it gained market share in a weak market. It said comparative pharmacy sales increased 0.8%.

On Wednesday, James cautioned that "storm clouds are gathering" over the UK economy.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 10 291 M
EBIT 2020 578 M
Net income 2020 329 M
Debt 2020 1 449 M
Yield 2020 5,52%
P/E ratio 2020 12,78
P/E ratio 2021 11,76
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capitalization 4 095 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-11.18%5 184
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY27.88%13 053
NEXT39.86%9 073
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC32.21%5 582
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 286
DUFRY AG-11.83%4 178
