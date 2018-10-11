Log in
Marks & Spencer Group    MKS   GB0031274896

News

WH Smith to restructure high street business, cites tough retail environment

10/11/2018 | 09:06am CEST
A company logo is pictured outside a branch of WH Smith in Manchester northern England.

(Reuters) - Books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith said on Thursday that it plans to restructure its high street business, shoring up its operations as retailers face lower consumer spending and lingering economic uncertainties.

WH Smith, which operates 839 travel outlets and 607 high street stores in the UK, said it would wind down non-core trial initiatives including Cardmarket and WHSmith Local, restructure some operational activities and close around six high street stores.

The company also said group pretax profit declined 4 percent to 134 million pounds in the year ended August. High street trading profit fell 3 percent to 60 million pounds.

"We are not ignoring the broader challenges on the UK high street and, during the second half, we conducted a business review to ensure our high street business is fit for purpose now and for the future," Chief Executive Officer Stephen Clarke said in a statement.

Total revenue from the high street business was down 3 percent with comparable sales also falling 3 percent.

Competition from online retailers has left many high street firms struggling, and traditional bricks-and-mortar clothing retailers like Marks & Spencer and Debenhams have seen profits slump and are closing stores.

The problems on the high street have contrasted with a brighter outlook for the WH Smith's travel business, which sells items such as snacks and newspapers at various locations including airports and railway stations at home and abroad.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC -4.65% 8.925 Delayed Quote.-74.32%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 2.96% 295.8 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
WH SMITH -0.59% 2034 Delayed Quote.-13.34%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 626 M
EBIT 2019 625 M
Net income 2019 358 M
Debt 2019 1 714 M
Yield 2019 6,33%
P/E ratio 2019 13,23
P/E ratio 2020 12,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 4 806 M
