Marks & Spencer : ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Marks and Spencer Group plcAnnual Report & Financial Statements + Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AT A GLANCE
FOR OVER 135 YEARS OUR EXTRAORDINARY COLLEAGUES AND CUSTOMERS HAVE FACED
CHALLENGES BIG AND
SMALL AND COME
THROUGH THEM BY SUPPORTING EACH OTHER AND WORKING TOGETHER
M&S is a British value for money retailer, focused on own label businesses, including Food, Clothing & Home, in the UK and internationally.
Today we operate a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great value own-brand products in the UK and in 62 countries, from 1,519 stores and 44 websites globally.
In the face of an unprecedented global crisis, the best has been brought out of our 78,000 colleagues - across our stores, our supportcentres, our warehouses and in our supply chain - who have worked tirelessly to deliver for our customers.
Together we have strived to secure the future of the business and, as we emerge, our "Never the Same Again" programmewill accelerate our transformation and fulﬁlour potential to deliver long-term, sustainableand proﬁtable growth for our investors,colleagues and wider communities.
Read more on
p10
Read more on
FOOD
CLOTHING & HOME
p12
Read more on
FINANCIAL REVIEW
p27
Read more on p50
COVID-19 RESPONSE
Cover imageIn April, rainbow bags-for-life started appearing in our stores. Priced at 20p, M&S is donating the entire 10p profit to NHS Charities Together to aid its Covid-19 response.
GROUP OVERVIEW
£10.2bn-1.9%
Group revenue
3.9p-70.7%
Total dividend paid for 2019/20
1.3p-48%
Basic earnings per share
GO DIGITAL
Access to more detailed and interactive content
The money saved on printing and postage will help lower our costs
Reduces our carbon footprint and saves paper
Join our Digital First community and sign up for online communications only, in time for next year's report. It's much less fuss, much more interactive and you'll be helping M&S to reduce its impact on our environment.
To register, visitshareview.co.uk, a secure platform provided by our Registrar, Equiniti. From the home page, simply click 'Portfolio' followed by 'Open Portfolio Account' and follow the on-screen instructions. You will need your shareholder reference number and activation code to register; these have been posted to you in this year's Notice of Availability.
Covid-19 response timeframeOn page 50 we set out the timeframe for the Company's response to Covid-19, which extends beyond the 52 weeks to 28 March 2020 covered by this report. Within the strategic report 'Our Action in Response to Covid-19' is not confined to the reporting period but we have indicated where the financial impact of these actions relates to the 2019/20 financial year.
£67.2m-20.2%
Group proﬁt before tax
£403.1m-21.2%
Proﬁt before tax andadjusting items
£1.46bn-2.6%
APMNet debt excluding lease liabilities
16.7p-29.5%
APMAdjusted earnings per share
Strategic report
-
02 Chairman's letter
-
04 Chief Executive's statement
-
07 Our strategic priorities
-
08 Market context
-
09 Business model
-
10 Food
-
12 Clothing & Home
-
14 International & Services
-
16 Channels
-
18 People & culture
-
20 Engagement & decision-making
-
22 Plan A
-
25 Non-ﬁnancial information statement
-
26 Key performance indicators
-
27 Financial review
-
33 Risk management
-
34 Principal risks and uncertainties
Governance
-
44 Chairman's governance overview
-
46 Our Board
-
48 Board activities
-
50 Governance in action: Covid-19 response
DIRECTORS'REPORT
-
54 Board composition and meeting attendance
-
55 Leadership and oversight
-
56 Board review
-
57 Nomination Committee Report
-
59 Audit Committee Report
-
66 Remuneration overview
-
72 Remuneration in context
-
74 Remuneration Policy
-
81 Remuneration Report
-
93 Other disclosures
-
98 Independent auditor's report
22.5%+1.8%
Percentage of UK Clothing & Home sales online
63%(18/19: 59%)
Food: Value for money perception
68(18/19: 68)
Stores: Net promoter score1
57
(18/19: 54)
M&S.com: Net promoter score1
Financial statements
-
112 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements
-
116 Notes to the ﬁnancial statements
-
172 Company ﬁnancial statements
-
174 Notes to the Companyﬁnancial statements
-
179 Group ﬁnancial record
-
180 Glossary
183 Notice of Annual General Meeting
198 Shareholder information2
200
Index
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
The report provides alternative performance measures (APMs) which are not defined or specified under the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. We believe these APMs provide readers with important additional information on our business. We have includeda glossary on pages 180-182 which providesa comprehensive list of the APMs that we use, including an explanation of how they are calculated, why we use them and how they can be reconciled to a statutory measure where relevant.
CHAIRMAN'S
LETTER
Financial highlights
3.9p-70.7%
Total dividend paid for 2019/20
"We have drawn up our "Never the Same Again" programme to harness our new habits and use the lessons of this crisis to make what feels like three years progress in one."
Marks and Spencer Group plc
Dear Shareholder,
Although much of this report is about the results for the financial year 2019/20, these now seem to relate to a previous age. The Covid-19 pandemic has since swamped our lives and the way we operate the business.
At the time of writing we are in the midst of lockdown. Our focus has been first on the safety of our colleagues and customers and on supporting vulnerable people and healthcare workers. Second on securing our business, cash flow and liquidity and planning our way through the clearance and storage of surplus stock. And thirdly on ensuring we learn from the crisis and come out stronger, faster and more competitive when we emerge.
Very sadly, we have lost two colleagues to the virus and others are in hospital. Our thoughts and prayers have been with them and their families. More broadly, the M&S family of colleagues has rallied together magnificently in the crisis. Our business has been operating continuously since 1884, including through two world wars. In the 1939-45 war 100 stores suffered bomb damage and 16 were destroyed. With the support of the most passionate and dedicated workforce in UK retail, we will trade through the crisis, serving our customers throughout.
From a financial point of view, the 2020-21 year is likely to be a lost year. Although we have taken drastic measures to secure cash flow and maximise sales, it is inevitable we will emerge with more debt than we had planned and make losses for a large part of the year. Whilst it is a challenge to forecast the future, our scenarios are based on a prolonged period of social distancing, trading limitations and depressed demand. We have taken steps to obtain substantial concessions from our banks and secure liquidity for the likely duration of the Covid-19 crisis and to underpin the recovery strategy.
There is a saying sometimes attributed to Winston Churchill, "never waste a good crisis". Our business is now operating in ways we have never operated before. Remote working is only a small part of it. Multi-tasking in stores, delegation of authority, fast decision-making, an action orientation irrespective of hierarchy, and brilliant communication direct to the front line. At the same time, the way our
All In This Together
BelowWe implemented a number of social-distancing measures throughout the shopping journey in our stores to help keep our customers and colleagues well.
Maintaining our standards for customers
AboveWe've increased hygiene measures across our stores to give our customers confidence when they shop with us - such as cleaning baskets, trollies and self-checkout tills every hour.
Supporting our hardworking colleagues
AboveWe supported our hardworking colleagues, as well as customers and communities, during the crisis. All our frontline colleagues, including those working in our Castle Donington distribution centre, received a 15% additional pay reward.
Helping manage social distancing in store
LeftOur colleagues greeted customers at the entrances of every store and managed the number of customers shopping during busy periods.
customers live and shop has changed beyond recognition and these behaviours will not fully revert any time soon.
We are determined to make our ways of working permanent and accelerate the aspects of our transformation necessary to thrive in a new consumer landscape. The manner in which our colleagues have been galvanised to act with pace and agility gives us confidence we can emerge stronger, as a faster, more streamlined business. This is why we have drawn up our "Never the Same Again" programme to harness our new habits and use the lessons of this crisis to make what feels like three years progress in one.
The acquisition in the year of a 50% share in Ocado Retail, supported by shareholders through a rights issue, gives us access to the UK's fastest growing food channel and is a strategic driver of growth for our Food business. The crisis has created a step change in demand for online grocery and we will commence supply to Ocado in September, making the M&S food range of over 6,000 products available online for the first time.
We are now, after two and a half years of transformation, on the verge of completing a much stronger management team, most notably with the arrival of Eoin Tonge as Chief Financial Officer, Katie Bickerstaffe as Chief Strategy and Transformation Director, and Richard Price as Managing Director, Clothing & Home, together with many others.
I wanted to thank all our colleagues for their loyalty in one of the toughest years in our history, the leadership team for working flat out through the crisis, and the Board for being continuously engaged. Alison Brittain is standing down after over six years; she has been a major force for change and we will miss her. Katie Bickerstaffe is joining the executive team but with Tamara Ingram and Sapna Sood joining the Board, we will still have a very strong, diverse and engaged Board.
Finally, it has not been a happy year for our shareholders, including all those on the Board and management team who are heavily invested in the Company. To provide for an uncertain outlook, we have had to make difficult decisions to secure the future of your business. We appreciate your patience and are determined to accelerate the changes we committed to and make M&S the special business we know it can become.
Yours sincerely,