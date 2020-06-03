Marks & Spencer : ANNUAL REPORT 2020 0 06/03/2020 | 03:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Marks and Spencer Group plcAnnual Report & Financial Statements + Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020 AT A GLANCE FOR OVER 135 YEARS OUR EXTRAORDINARY COLLEAGUES AND CUSTOMERS HAVE FACED CHALLENGES BIG AND SMALL AND COME THROUGH THEM BY SUPPORTING EACH OTHER AND WORKING TOGETHER M&S is a British value for money retailer, focused on own label businesses, including Food, Clothing & Home, in the UK and internationally. Today we operate a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great value own-brand products in the UK and in 62 countries, from 1,519 stores and 44 websites globally. In the face of an unprecedented global crisis, the best has been brought out of our 78,000 colleagues - across our stores, our supportcentres, our warehouses and in our supply chain - who have worked tirelessly to deliver for our customers. Together we have strived to secure the future of the business and, as we emerge, our "Never the Same Again" programmewill accelerate our transformation and fulﬁlour potential to deliver long-term, sustainableand proﬁtable growth for our investors,colleagues and wider communities. Read more on p10 Read more on FOOD CLOTHING & HOME p12 Read more on FINANCIAL REVIEW p27 Read more on p50 COVID-19 RESPONSE Cover imageIn April, rainbow bags-for-life started appearing in our stores. Priced at 20p, M&S is donating the entire 10p profit to NHS Charities Together to aid its Covid-19 response. GROUP OVERVIEW £10.2bn-1.9% Group revenue 3.9p-70.7% Total dividend paid for 2019/20 1.3p-48% Basic earnings per share GO DIGITAL Access to more detailed and interactive content The money saved on printing and postage will help lower our costs Reduces our carbon footprint and saves paper Join our Digital First community and sign up for online communications only, in time for next year's report. It's much less fuss, much more interactive and you'll be helping M&S to reduce its impact on our environment. To register, visitshareview.co.uk, a secure platform provided by our Registrar, Equiniti. From the home page, simply click 'Portfolio' followed by 'Open Portfolio Account' and follow the on-screen instructions. You will need your shareholder reference number and activation code to register; these have been posted to you in this year's Notice of Availability. Covid-19 response timeframeOn page 50 we set out the timeframe for the Company's response to Covid-19, which extends beyond the 52 weeks to 28 March 2020 covered by this report. Within the strategic report 'Our Action in Response to Covid-19' is not confined to the reporting period but we have indicated where the financial impact of these actions relates to the 2019/20 financial year. £67.2m-20.2% Group proﬁt before tax £403.1m-21.2% Proﬁt before tax andadjusting items £1.46bn-2.6% APMNet debt excluding lease liabilities 16.7p-29.5% APMAdjusted earnings per share Strategic report 02 Chairman's letter

04 Chief Executive's statement

07 Our strategic priorities

08 Market context

09 Business model

10 Food

12 Clothing & Home

14 International & Services

16 Channels

18 People & culture

20 Engagement & decision-making

22 Plan A

25 Non-ﬁnancial information statement

26 Key performance indicators

27 Financial review

33 Risk management

34 Principal risks and uncertainties Governance 44 Chairman's governance overview

46 Our Board

48 Board activities

50 Governance in action: Covid-19 response DIRECTORS'REPORT

54 Board composition and meeting attendance

55 Leadership and oversight

56 Board review

57 Nomination Committee Report

59 Audit Committee Report

66 Remuneration overview

72 Remuneration in context

74 Remuneration Policy

81 Remuneration Report

93 Other disclosures

98 Independent auditor's report 22.5%+1.8% Percentage of UK Clothing & Home sales online 63%(18/19: 59%) Food: Value for money perception 68(18/19: 68) Stores: Net promoter score1 57 (18/19: 54) M&S.com: Net promoter score1 Financial statements 112 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements

116 Notes to the ﬁnancial statements

172 Company ﬁnancial statements

174 Notes to the Companyﬁnancial statements

179 Group ﬁnancial record

180 Glossary 183 Notice of Annual General Meeting 198 Shareholder information2 200 Index 1. Net promoter score (NPS) equals the percentage of 'promoters' minus the percentage of 'detractors'.

2. Shareholder information forms part of the Directors' Report. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES The report provides alternative performance measures (APMs) which are not defined or specified under the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. We believe these APMs provide readers with important additional information on our business. We have includeda glossary on pages 180-182 which providesa comprehensive list of the APMs that we use, including an explanation of how they are calculated, why we use them and how they can be reconciled to a statutory measure where relevant. CHAIRMAN'S LETTER Financial highlights 3.9p-70.7% Total dividend paid for 2019/20 "We have drawn up our "Never the Same Again" programme to harness our new habits and use the lessons of this crisis to make what feels like three years progress in one." Marks and Spencer Group plc Dear Shareholder, Although much of this report is about the results for the financial year 2019/20, these now seem to relate to a previous age. The Covid-19 pandemic has since swamped our lives and the way we operate the business. At the time of writing we are in the midst of lockdown. Our focus has been first on the safety of our colleagues and customers and on supporting vulnerable people and healthcare workers. Second on securing our business, cash flow and liquidity and planning our way through the clearance and storage of surplus stock. And thirdly on ensuring we learn from the crisis and come out stronger, faster and more competitive when we emerge. Very sadly, we have lost two colleagues to the virus and others are in hospital. Our thoughts and prayers have been with them and their families. More broadly, the M&S family of colleagues has rallied together magnificently in the crisis. Our business has been operating continuously since 1884, including through two world wars. In the 1939-45 war 100 stores suffered bomb damage and 16 were destroyed. With the support of the most passionate and dedicated workforce in UK retail, we will trade through the crisis, serving our customers throughout. From a financial point of view, the 2020-21 year is likely to be a lost year. Although we have taken drastic measures to secure cash flow and maximise sales, it is inevitable we will emerge with more debt than we had planned and make losses for a large part of the year. Whilst it is a challenge to forecast the future, our scenarios are based on a prolonged period of social distancing, trading limitations and depressed demand. We have taken steps to obtain substantial concessions from our banks and secure liquidity for the likely duration of the Covid-19 crisis and to underpin the recovery strategy. There is a saying sometimes attributed to Winston Churchill, "never waste a good crisis". Our business is now operating in ways we have never operated before. Remote working is only a small part of it. Multi-tasking in stores, delegation of authority, fast decision-making, an action orientation irrespective of hierarchy, and brilliant communication direct to the front line. At the same time, the way our All In This Together BelowWe implemented a number of social-distancing measures throughout the shopping journey in our stores to help keep our customers and colleagues well. Maintaining our standards for customers AboveWe've increased hygiene measures across our stores to give our customers confidence when they shop with us - such as cleaning baskets, trollies and self-checkout tills every hour. Supporting our hardworking colleagues AboveWe supported our hardworking colleagues, as well as customers and communities, during the crisis. All our frontline colleagues, including those working in our Castle Donington distribution centre, received a 15% additional pay reward. Helping manage social distancing in store LeftOur colleagues greeted customers at the entrances of every store and managed the number of customers shopping during busy periods. customers live and shop has changed beyond recognition and these behaviours will not fully revert any time soon. We are determined to make our ways of working permanent and accelerate the aspects of our transformation necessary to thrive in a new consumer landscape. The manner in which our colleagues have been galvanised to act with pace and agility gives us confidence we can emerge stronger, as a faster, more streamlined business. This is why we have drawn up our "Never the Same Again" programme to harness our new habits and use the lessons of this crisis to make what feels like three years progress in one. The acquisition in the year of a 50% share in Ocado Retail, supported by shareholders through a rights issue, gives us access to the UK's fastest growing food channel and is a strategic driver of growth for our Food business. The crisis has created a step change in demand for online grocery and we will commence supply to Ocado in September, making the M&S food range of over 6,000 products available online for the first time. We are now, after two and a half years of transformation, on the verge of completing a much stronger management team, most notably with the arrival of Eoin Tonge as Chief Financial Officer, Katie Bickerstaffe as Chief Strategy and Transformation Director, and Richard Price as Managing Director, Clothing & Home, together with many others. I wanted to thank all our colleagues for their loyalty in one of the toughest years in our history, the leadership team for working flat out through the crisis, and the Board for being continuously engaged. Alison Brittain is standing down after over six years; she has been a major force for change and we will miss her. Katie Bickerstaffe is joining the executive team but with Tamara Ingram and Sapna Sood joining the Board, we will still have a very strong, diverse and engaged Board. Finally, it has not been a happy year for our shareholders, including all those on the Board and management team who are heavily invested in the Company. To provide for an uncertain outlook, we have had to make difficult decisions to secure the future of your business. We appreciate your patience and are determined to accelerate the changes we committed to and make M&S the special business we know it can become. Yours sincerely, Archie Norman, Chairman Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 07:35:06 UTC 0 Latest news on MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 03:41a MARKS & SPENCER : Governance 2020 PU 03:41a MARKS & SPENCER : Remuneration 2020 PU 03:36a MARKS & SPENCER : GSCOP compliance report PU 03:36a MARKS & SPENCER : Annual report 2020 PU 06/02 Finance chief who guided Tesco from scandal to turnaround to retire RE 05/26 Queues and limited browsing in store for English shoppers RE 05/20 ALL DRESSED DOWN AND NOWHERE TO GO : the new M&S shopping habits RE 05/20 EUROPE : European shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes RE 05/20 EUROPE : European shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes RE 05/20 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by Experian, recovery hopes persist RE