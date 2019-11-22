Marks & Spencer Appoints Richard Price as Clothing, Home Managing Director

By Ian Walker

Marks & Spencer Group PLC (MKS.LN) said Friday that it has re-appointed Richard Price to the company as managing director of its clothing and home unit.

The retailer said that Mr. Price, who is currently chief executive of Tesco F&F Clothing, will rejoin the company next year with a start date to be confirmed. He was previously with M&S between 2005 and 2012 as head of merchandise before being promoted to menswear trading director in 2008.

"I left the business because I felt it was drifting in the wrong direction but now feel we have a real chance to make it special again," Mr. Price said.

