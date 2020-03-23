Log in
Marks & Spencer Group plc    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
Marks & Spencer : Deliveroo launches 'essentials' service in Britain to help isolators

03/23/2020 | 08:10pm EDT
A Deliveroo driver goes past a bar as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues

Britain's Deliveroo announced two services on Tuesday that could help people who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus - the first supplying essentials such as tinned goods, pasta and household items, and secondly, a tie-up with Marks & Spencer's stores on BP forecourts.

The company, known for its online restaurant delivery service, said its "Essentials by Deliveroo" service would offer convenience items to people at home, especially the elderly and vulnerable who are staying at home to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

Products available include cereal, pasta, rice, sweets and biscuits, soft drinks and juices, tinned and canned goods, the company said.

It has already gone live in Cambridge and will be rolled out in Reading, Brighton, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and London over the next two weeks, Deliveroo said.

It will also be introduced in UAE, France, Spain and Australia.

Deliveroo said its partnership with BP petrol stations would enable customers to order about 60 products from 120 M&S franchised stores on forecourts for delivery within 30 minutes via its app.

It said to help families and communities during the coronavirus crisis, delivery would be free of charge. 

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 2.07% 256.9 Delayed Quote.-47.85%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC -14.94% 91.7 Delayed Quote.-49.51%
