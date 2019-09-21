Log in
Marks & Spencer Group plc

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/20 11:35:29 am
195.85 GBp   -1.51%
MARKS & SPENCER : M&S CFO Humphrey Singer to quit his role
RE
09/17Ocado could make early start to M&S deliveries
RE
09/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100's changing face - trip down memory lane
RE
Marks & Spencer : M&S CFO Humphrey Singer to quit his role

09/21/2019
FILE PHOTO: A man leaving a Marks & Spencer store in London

(Reuters) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc said on Saturday its Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer has decided to leave the company.

Singer will work with Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe on his succession process, the company said in a statement.

Singer's departure date has not yet been decided and he will continue with his responsibilities until it is confirmed, the British retailer said.

"After eighteen months of working with Steve to lead the transformation strategy and rebuild the finance function I have decided that now is the right time to move on," Singer said in a statement.

The news of Singer's departure comes at a time when the 135-year old retailer will be relegated out of the London's FTSE 100 index from Sept. 23.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru, Editing by Ros Russell)

Stocks treated in this article : FTSE 100 Index, Marks & Spencer Group plc
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-17.16%4 767
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY8.33%10 982
NEXT50.04%9 281
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 106
DUFRY AG-9.64%4 211
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC-5.97%3 923
