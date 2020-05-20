Marks & Spencer : M&S to accelerate change as profit falls 21%

Log in
Marks & Spencer Group plc

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
05/20/2020
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harpenden

British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Wednesday it would accelerate its latest turnaround programme as it dealt with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis and reported a 21% fall in annual profit.

The firm said in the light of the prolonged partial or total lockdown envisaged in its Covid-19 scenario, it had taken action totalling about 1 billion pounds relative to its original budget to reduce costs and manage cash.

M&S made a pretax profit before one-off items of 403 million pounds in its year to March 28, down from 512 million pounds in 2018-19.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 10 175 M
EBIT 2020 610 M
Net income 2020 265 M
Debt 2020 3 877 M
Yield 2020 6,06%
P/E ratio 2020 6,33x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 1 672 M
