Marks & Spencer Group plc

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Marks & Spencer : UK retailer M&S to announce hundreds of job cuts - Sky News

07/19/2020 | 04:49pm EDT
Marks and Spencer signage is pictured, at the Oxford Street in London

British retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc plans to announce hundreds of job cuts in the coming week, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The job cuts would be part of redundancy plans the company will be announcing in the coming days, according to the Sky report https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-ms-to-announce-hundreds-of-job-cuts-this-week-12032189. Several thousand jobs are expected to be cut during coming months, the report added without specifying the number.

M & S was not immediately available to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Financials
Sales 2021 9 160 M 11 506 M 11 506 M
Net income 2021 89,9 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 3 232 M 4 059 M 4 059 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 1 926 M 2 415 M 2 419 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 75 505
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks & Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 128,00 GBX
Last Close Price 98,84 GBX
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-53.70%2 415
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY52.13%16 277
NEXT PLC-28.33%8 043
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.47.22%6 255
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-8.94%4 825
JUMBO S.A.-13.64%2 491
