Marks & Spencer : UK retailer M&S to announce hundreds of job cuts - Sky News

British retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc plans to announce hundreds of job cuts in the coming week, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The job cuts would be part of redundancy plans the company will be announcing in the coming days, according to the Sky report https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-ms-to-announce-hundreds-of-job-cuts-this-week-12032189. Several thousand jobs are expected to be cut during coming months, the report added without specifying the number.

M & S was not immediately available to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)