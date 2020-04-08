WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER: M&S SHARES ITS PLANS TO SUPPORT THE NHS RESPONSE TO COVID-19

NHS NIGHTINGALE UNIFORM PACK T-SHIRTS DONATED BY M&S BEING PRINTED IN LEEDS

Today, the M&S family is sharing its plans to support the NHS in its response to COVID-19. M&S has been working with NHS teams and its longstanding hospital partners to understand how, as a clothing and food retailer, it can best help meet some of the needs of the fantastic frontline NHS teams and the patients in their care.

As a result, the following donations are under way:

M&S is donating thousands of specially branded t-shirts to form part of the uniform pack for the fantastic NHS Nightingale frontline team in London.

M&S is sourcing, packing and delivering much needed individual clothing care packs as a donation to NHS Nightingale London to help provide comfort and dignity for discharged patients.

M&S is donating over 4,000 pyjamas to be used as scrubs to NHS Derbyshire, located close to our Castle Donington distribution centre.

From next week, M&S Food will start a new, twice-weekly free food delivery service for the NHS workers at M&S's longstanding hospital partners at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

M&S is donating to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal and has enabled customers to select the appeal as their Sparks charity - so M&S will continue to donate every time they shop.

Steve Rowe, CEO of M&S, said: 'We're doing our bit to help the NHS by focussing on what we do best - providing great food and clothes - in the hope we can make it just a little easier for our NHS heroes to do what they do best, as well as the patients in their care. We get through these challenging times by pulling together and it's been truly humbling to read the suggestions that have been pouring in from colleagues and customers alike with ideas for how we can help those on the NHS frontline. At a time when everyone is facing into personal challenges and our own frontline colleagues are working round the clock - it's heartening to see the whole nation is getting behind the fantastic NHS teams we're relying on right now. We really are all in this together and I'm delighted we have been able to turn some of those ideas into action.'

Natalie Forrest, Chief Operating Officer at NHS Nightingale London said: 'These packs will ensure real dignity for our patients and make the nurses very proud to be able to provide such an amazing level of care.'

Delivering M&S Clothing and Food products

M&S is donating thousands of specially branded 'We are the NHS' t-shirts to form part of the uniform pack for NHS Nightingale London's team - making it easier for everyone to identify the fantastic doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers who are all working tirelessly to save lives.

The retailer is also donating clothing care packs for NHS Nightingale patients to help provide some comfort and normality when they get discharged. M&S is sourcing, packing and delivering the individual care packs for male and female patients, which each contain a t-shirt, jumper, joggers, knickers or boxers and socks, and will be available in a range of sizes.

M&S is starting a new, twice-weekly free food delivery programme to help feed the hardworking teams at Great Ormond Street Hospital and St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, with deliveries of nearly 5,000 prepared meals, sandwiches and treats every week for the next two months.

Working with local and longstanding hospital partners

Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of M&S's longstanding charity partners and since 2011, the retailer has donated over £2.7m through Sparks and its Tiny Taste Buds kid's food range. St Mary's Hospital in Paddington neighbours M&S's Waterside Support Centre with many of the M&S family providing volunteer support over the years.

To further build on its local relationships, the team at M&S's Castle Donington distribution centre will donate over 4,000 pyjama sets required for doctors and nurses at NHS Royal Derby Hospital to wear as scrubs as they care for patients.

Playing its part and helping customers to play theirs

In addition to supporting the NHS with food and clothes, M&S is donating to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal, which is helping to fund essential support for NHS staff and volunteers caring for patients across the UK.

Customers can help do their bit by selecting NHS Charities Together - partners of the Clap for Carers initiative - as their preferred Sparks charity, enabling M&S to continue donating every time customers shop in its Food stores and online.

Making it easier for NHS teams to access what they need

As well as supporting these hospitals, M&S has introduced steps to help make it easier for our NHS heroes to access the products and services they need quickly and easily.

It follows the introduction of special shopping hours for NHS, emergency service and health and social care workers every Tuesday and Friday during the first hour of trade and dedicated M&S Bank telephone banking hours from 6pm to 7pm every day.

M&S has also increased the size and product range of daily deliveries to its 46 hospital stores across the UK to help NHS workers access essential family products, including more meat, fish, produce and personal care items. Colleagues in these stores are offering free hot drinks to NHS workers to show appreciation for all that they're doing.

For more information on how M&S is supporting its customers, communities and colleagues, please visit: www.marksandspencer.com/c/allinthistogether

