Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Marks & Spencer Group plc    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Weak clothing sales hit Britain's M&S profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 03:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man leaving a Marks & Spencer store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Marks & Spencer reported on Wednesday a 17% drop in first-half profit, dragged down by falling clothing sales, illustrating the bumpy path of its latest attempt at a turnaround after over a decade of false dawns.

Shares in the 135-year-old M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, have fallen 36% over the last year and in September the group lost its place in the prestigious FTSE 100 index.

But the stock was up 5.7% at 0807 GMT after it said it was planning for some improvement in trading in its second half and said its programme was making progress.

M&S set out on its latest "transformation" plan shortly after retail veteran Archie Norman became chairman in 2017 to work alongside Chief Executive Steve Rowe, who has been with the company for 30 years and became its boss in 2016.

Norman said in May last year the firm was targeting sustainable, profitable growth in three to five years and has been instrumental in speeding up the pace of change, with the firm closing weaker stores, revamping ranges and investing online.

His boldest move yet was striking a 1.5 billion pound ($1.93 billion) joint venture with online grocer Ocado to give M&S a home delivery service for food.

Despite the profit fall Rowe remained upbeat.

"Our transformation plan is now running at a pace and scale not seen before at Marks & Spencer," he said. "For the first time we are beginning to see the potential from the far reaching changes we are making.

"In clothing and home we are making up for lost time. We are still in the early stages, but we are clear on the issues we need to fix."

BETTER OCTOBER

M&S made a pretax profit before one-off items of 176.5 million pounds ($227.3 million) in the six months to Sept. 28. That was in line with analysts' average forecast but down from 213.0 million pounds made in the same period last year.

First-half clothing and home like-for-like sales fell 5.5%, impacted by availability and supply chain issues. Food sales increased 0.9% on the same basis, driven by volume as prices were cut.

The group said it had seen an improved sales performance in October in clothing and home, though it cautioned that market conditions remain challenging.

In July Rowe sacked Jill McDonald, the head of its clothing division, days after he publicly criticised chronic availability, and assumed direct leadership of the division himself.

The departure of supply chain director Gordon Mowat followed and in September M&S said finance chief Humphrey Singer was also leaving after little more than a year in the role.

Rowe said M&S had improved the styling and value of its clothing for the autumn/winter season and was trading the ranges with improved availability and shorter clearance periods.

"In some instances dramatic sales uplifts in categories where we have restored value, style and availability illustrate the latent potential and enduring broad appeal of our brand," he said.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 5.05% 190.5 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
OCADO GROUP PLC -0.63% 1350 Delayed Quote.72.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
04:28aEUROPE : European shares tread water after mixed data, earnings
RE
04:11aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE pauses after three-day rally as investors await tra..
RE
03:36aWeak clothing sales hit Britain's M&S profit
RE
10/31UK's winter election - What's in it for markets?
RE
10/29Tesco takes on discounters with paid-for loyalty card
RE
10/16M&S CFO Humphrey Singer to step down at the end of the year
RE
10/16M&S CFO Humphrey Singer to step down at the end of the year
RE
09/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks lead FTSE 100's descent; Thomas Cook collapse buoy..
RE
09/21Marks & Spencer suffers fresh blow as finance chief quits
RE
09/21M&S suffers fresh blow as finance chief quits
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 10 205 M
EBIT 2020 542 M
Net income 2020 294 M
Debt 2020 1 382 M
Yield 2020 6,01%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 3 553 M
Chart MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks & Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 199,09  GBp
Last Close Price 182,35  GBp
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Humphrey Stewart Morgan Singer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-22.87%4 572
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY16.93%11 637
NEXT65.02%10 829
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 094
DUFRY AG-8.55%4 316
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.0.87%4 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group