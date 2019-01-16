Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Marksmen Energy Inc    MAH   CA57072P1071

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC (MAH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 05:40:00 pm
0.18 CAD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marksmen Announces Operational Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:15pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) is a 60% working interest owner in the Leaman #1horizontal well operated by Hocking Hills Energy and Well Services LLC, in Hocking County, Ohio. 

In a press release dated December 19, 2018, Marksmen announced that a new horizontal/lateral leg paralleling the original well bore was successfully drilled at the Leaman #1 horizontal well.  

The well has recently been equipped with tanks, a pumping unit, tubing, rods and a bottom hole pump. Current operations include hydraulic fracturing load recovery and well testing which commenced on January 12, 2019. To date approximately 480 barrels of fluid consisting of hydraulic fracturing fluid, formation brine, and crude oil have been produced. Approximately 8% of the total fluid volume was produced as oil. To date the pumping unit has not operated on a full 24-hour cycle but it is anticipated that the pumping rate will stabilize between 120 and 220 barrels per day as hydraulic fracturing load recovery progresses and the well transitions into production. Fluid levels, water testing, pressure data, and other technical data is being collected and evaluated.

Multi-stage hydraulic fracturing was completed in May 2018 which included the introduction of large volumes of water and sand under pressure to stimulate the reservoir.  Artificial lift is currently being used to recover the hydraulic fracturing water-load from the reservoir. It is normal for a percentage of the hydraulic fracturing fluid to be recovered during initial operations.  Marksmen is very encouraged by high initial pumping rates which indicate excellent connectivity with the reservoir and are also encouraged by the increasing oil cut as we continue hydraulic fracturing load recovery.  

Marksmen is very excited by these preliminary results and looks forward to putting the Leaman #1 Clinton Sandstone horizontal well on full production.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail ajnesbitt@marksmenenergy.com.  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

      This news release, or the documents referenced may contain certain forward-looking information including without limitation the Company’s initial production operations and operational plans and the timing thereof.  All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

marksmen logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKSMEN ENERGY INC
06:15pMarksmen Announces Operational Update
GL
2018MARKSMEN ENERGY : Announces Proposed Private Placement of Debenture and Granting..
AQ
2018Marksmen Announces Operational Update
GL
More news
Chart MARKSMEN ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Marksmen Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Archibald Jonathon Nesbitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John McIntyre Chief Financial Officer
John A. Niedermaier Independent Director
V. E. Dale Burstall Director
Peter Klaus Geib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKSMEN ENERGY INC0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.90%75 533
CNOOC LTD4.61%69 587
EOG RESOURCES13.05%57 126
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.84%49 515
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.14%32 975
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.