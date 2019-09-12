Log in
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
Marlin Global : 2019 Annual Report provided

09/12/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT

30 JUNE 2019

2

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019 l

CONTENTS

03 About Marlin

  1. Directors' Overview
  1. The STEEPP Process
  1. Manager's Report
  1. Marlin Portfolio Companies
  1. Board of Directors
  2. Corporate Governance Statement
  1. Directors' Statement of Responsibility
  2. Financial Statements Contents
  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Shareholder Information
  2. Statutory Information
  1. Directory

CALENDAR

Next Dividend Payable

26 September 2019

Annual Shareholders'

Meeting, Ellerslie Event

Centre, Auckland 10:30am

18 October 2019

This report is dated 3 September 2019 and is signed on behalf of the Board of Marlin Global Limited by Alistair Ryan, Chair, and Carmel Fisher, Director.

Alistair Ryan / Chair

Carmel Fisher / Director

ABOUT MARLIN GLOBAL

Marlin Global Limited ("Marlin" or the "company") is a listed investment company that invests in quality, growing companies based outside New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited ("Fisher Funds" or "the Manager"), a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in quality, growth companies. Marlin listed on NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES

The key investment objectives of Marlin are to:

  • achieve a high real rate of return, comprising both income and capital growth, within risk parameters acceptable to the directors; and
  • provide access to a diversified portfolio of international quality, growth stocks through a single tax efficient investment vehicle.

INVESTMENT APPROACH

The investment philosophy of Marlin is summarised by the following broad principles:

  • invest as a medium to long-term investor exiting only on the basis of a fundamental change in the original investment case;
  • invest in companies that have a proven track record of growing profitability; and
  • construct a diversified portfolio of investments, based on the 'STEEPP' investment criteria (see pages 10 and 11).

3

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019 l

4

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019 l

AT A GLANCE

For the 12 months ended 30 June 2019

Gross

Total

performance

shareholder

Adjusted NAV

Net profit

return

return

return

$8.4m

+10.1%

+15.5%

+6.8%

As at 30 June 2019

Share price

NAV per share

$0.90

$0.96

DIVIDENDS PAID

During the year ended 30 June 2019 (cents per share)

Total for the year ended 30 June 2019 7.87 cents per share (2018 : 7.59 cps)

2.05cps

28 September 2018

2.07cps

21 December 2018

1.80cps

28 March 2019

1.95cps

27 June 2019

LARGEST INVESTMENTS

As at 30 June 2019

Alibaba

Alphabet

Facebook

Group

PayPal

Mastercard

9%

6%

5%

5%

6%

These are the largest five percentage holdings in the Marlin portfolio. The full Marlin portfolio and percentage holding data as at 30 June 2019 can be found on page 18.

SECTOR SPLIT

As at 30 June 2019

Consumer Discretionary

26%

Communication Services

19%

Healthcare

18%

Information Technology

18%

Financials

9%

Industrials

8%

The Marlin portfolio also holds some cash

GEOGRAPHICAL SPLIT

As at 30 June 2019

North America

71%

West Europe

16%

Asia

10%

5

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019 l

The Marlin portfolio also holds some cash

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 01:11:00 UTC
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP28.74%223
