Marlin Global : 2019 Annual Report provided

ABOUT MARLIN GLOBAL

Marlin Global Limited ("Marlin" or the "company") is a listed investment company that invests in quality, growing companies based outside New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds Management Limited ("Fisher Funds" or "the Manager"), a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in quality, growth companies. Marlin listed on NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES

The key investment objectives of Marlin are to:

achieve a high real rate of return, comprising both income and capital growth, within risk parameters acceptable to the directors; and

provide access to a diversified portfolio of international quality, growth stocks through a single tax efficient investment vehicle.

INVESTMENT APPROACH

The investment philosophy of Marlin is summarised by the following broad principles: