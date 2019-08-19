Log in
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
Marlin Global : Another Strong Marlin Result (MLN - Appendix 1 - 30 June 2019)

08/19/2019 | 11:22pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited results announcement

Results for announcement to the market

Name of issuer

Marlin Global Limited

Reporting Period

12 months to 30 June 2019

Previous Reporting Period

12 months to 30 June 2018

Currency

NZ$

Amount (000s)

Percentage change

Revenue from continuing

$11,791

-59%

operations

Total Revenue

$11,791

-59%

Net profit/(loss) from

$8,370

-65%

continuing operations

Total net profit/(loss)

$8,370

-65%

Interim/Final Dividend

Amount per Quoted Equity

$NZ 1.93 cents per share

Security

Imputed amount per Quoted

$NZ 0.002222

Equity Security

Record Date

12 September 2019

Dividend Payment Date

26 September 2019

Current period

Prior comparable period

Net tangible assets per

$0.96

$1.02

Quoted Equity Security

A brief explanation of any of

The financial statements attached to this report have been audited by

the figures above necessary

PricewaterhouseCoopers and are not subject to a qualification. A copy

to enable the figures to be

of the auditor's report applicable to the financial statements is

understood

attached to this announcement.

Authority for this announcement

Name of person authorised

A.B. Ryan

to make this announcement

Contact person for this

W.A. Burns

announcement

Contact phone number

(09) 4840352

Contact email address

enquire@marlin.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

20 August 2019

Audited financial statements accompany this announcement.

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
