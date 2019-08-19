Marlin Global : Another Strong Marlin Result (MLN - Commentary for the year ended 30 June 2019)

For immediate release:

20 August 2019

Another strong Marlin result

Highlights

Net profit after tax of $8.4m

Total shareholder return +15.5% 1

Adjusted NAV return 6.8% 2

Dividend return 9.0% (7.87 cps)

Marlin Global Limited (NZX: MLN) today announces a net operating profit after tax for the 12 months ended 30

June 2019 of $8.4 million. (2018 : $23.8m).

Chair Alistair Ryan said, "We are pleased with Marlin's performance, during what was a particularly volatile and challenging period. Global markets suffered a sharp correction in late 2018 before recovering in the second half of the financial year. The Marlin portfolio lifted 10.1%3 before fees and tax, well ahead of its benchmark index4 which rose 2.1%.

Senior Portfolio Manager Ashley Gardyne said: "The strong portfolio performance in the second half of the financial year was broad-based with most of our portfolio companies delivering double digit returns over the second six months."

Mr Gardyne added, "During the year we made a number of changes to the Marlin portfolio, including adding more exposure to the Financials and Information Technologies sectors. New portfolio holdings Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Electronic Arts contributed to the positive second half of the financial year during which the Marlin portfolio rallied more than 20% from its lows."

In accordance with Marlin's quarterly distribution policy (2% of average NAV per quarter), the company paid a total of 7.87 cents per share to shareholders during the year ended 30 June 2019. Today, the Board declared a dividend of 1.93 cents per share, payable on 26 September 2019 with a record date of 12 September 2019.

The Marlin board is pleased to advise that it has negotiated a 33% reduction to the Manager's performance fee earn rate (above the performance hurdle) from 15% to 10% together with the introduction of a cap

(1.25%) on the total performance fee amount. The payment of any performance fee remains unchanged at 100% in cash, however there is no longer an obligation on the Manager to apply 25% of any performance fee to the purchase of ordinary shares in Marlin. The changes take effect from 1 July 2019. The Marlin board wishes to acknowledge the positive response from Fisher Funds Management Limited to enter into fee discussions and for agreeing to these changes which will be of significant benefit for Marlin shareholders in the circumstances when a performance fee is earned.

There has been no change to the fulcrum fee, where the base management fee can be reduced on a sliding scale below 1.25% to as low as 0.75% depending on the performance of the fund. The Board considers that the combination of the fulcrum fee for lower performance, with the potential for the Manager to receive upside benefit for performance above the nominated threshold level is an equitable fee structure for shareholders and the Manager.