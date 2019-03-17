Marlin Global : BROKER HANDLING FEE ON MARLIN GLOBAL WARRANTS

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland 0740

18 March 2019

BROKER HANDLING FEE ON MARLIN GLOBAL WARRANTS

Marlin Global Limited ("Marlin Global" or "the company") would like to advise brokers that it offers a broker handling fee in respect of the exercise of Marlin Global warrants ("MLNWC").

The exercise date is 12 April 2019 and the exercise price is $0.75.

Marlin Global recognises there is an administration cost and time involved in the warrant exercise process for brokers and, as such, pays brokers 0.4% of the total consideration payable for warrants exercised per beneficial holder.

The company would also like to remind brokers that it has a long-term quarterly dividend policy whereby it pays 2% of average net asset value each quarter. All shares allotted upon the exercise of warrants on 12 April 2019 will be eligible for all future dividend payments.

Yours sincerely

On behalf of the Board,

Wayne Burns Corporate Manager Marlin Global Limited

Process:

If an advisor recommends the exercise of Marlin Global warrants and the holder agrees to exercise their warrants, the advisor will: