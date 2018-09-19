Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED (MLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Marlin Global : DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 08:23pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna, Auckland

20 September 2018

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN PRICE DETERMINED

Marlin Global Limited (Marlin) advises that the share price used to calculated entitlements under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the DRP) has been set at $0.9025.

This is the volume weighted average price of all Marlin shares traded on the NZX Main Board during the five trading days from and including the ex-dividend date (being 12 September 2018), less a 3.0% discount.

The new shares will be issued on the dividend payment date (being 28 September 2018) to those shareholders who have elected to participate in the DRP.

Ends

Contact

Corporate Manager Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 00:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
08:23pMARLIN GLOBAL : Dividend reinvestment plan price determined
PU
09/13MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN ex-div NAV as at 12/09/18
PU
09/12MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 11/9/18 - $1.0652
PU
09/12MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ September 2018 monthly update
PU
09/10MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 10 September 2..
PU
09/09MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 7 September 20..
PU
09/06MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 6 September 20..
PU
09/06MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 4/9/18 - $1.0758
PU
09/03MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/8/18 - $1.0727
PU
08/30MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosures - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosu..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF announces monthly distribution of $0... 
2015Another Detroit in the making? Moody's downgrades Chicago another notch 
2015Bond Fund Choices For Retiree Portfolios 
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS7.67%1 096
DRAPER ESPRIT39.21%717
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%361
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP6.39%180
CM FINANCE INC9.20%124
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.