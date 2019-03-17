Marlin Global : EXERCISE OF MARLIN GLOBAL WARRANTS (MLNWC) â“ 12 APRIL 2019 (MLN - Warrant exercise form - 12 April 2019)

Broker's Stamp Advisor's Code

(see note on broker handling fee)

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

WARRANTS EXERCISE FORM FOR 12 APRIL 2019 EXERCISE DATE

Warrant Holder (the Holder)

CSN/Holder Number

Number of Warrants HeldPlease indicate the number of warrants that you wish to exercise:

Please indicate the consideration payable, calculated at $0.75 for each warrant that you wish to exercise:

$

PAYMENT OPTIONS are by CHEQUE or DIRECT CREDITPlease tick your payment method

Cheque attached

ORDirect Credit*PAY TO: Marlin Global Limited - Warrants Account

BANK: ASB BANK LIMITED BRANCH: CORPORATE BANKING ACCOUNT NUMBER: 12-3244-0022496-01

*Payments made by direct credit (funds transfer) must quote the reference shown below to ensure your payment is identifiable and this completed notice returned to Computershare by the date of your payment or by no later than the due date.

Deposit Reference

Deposit Reference (CSN Number)Particulars (Name/Alpha)Date of PaymentBy completing this form and making the necessary payment the Holder hereby:

(a) elects to exercise the number of warrants indicated above (and if no number has been inserted above, the number of warrants held for which you have paid the Exercise Price) at $0.75 per warrant and on the terms set out in the warrant terms announced to the NZX on 16 April 2018 and sent to warrant holders.

(b) agrees to subscribe for a number of shares attributable to the number of warrants exercised; and

(c) as set out on the next page of this exercise form enters into an indemnity in favour of and for Marlin Global Limited.

Any warrants not exercised by 5.00pm on 12 April 2019 (Exercise Date) will lapse and all rights relating to the warrants will expire.

FOR AN INDIVIDUAL / JOINT/ ATTORNEY FOR A COMPANY / BODY CORPORATE Signature(s) Signature(s)

IF THIS FORM IS SIGNED UNDER POWER OF ATTORNEY, THE ATTORNEY(S) SIGNING MUST SIGN THE FOLLOWING

CERTIFICATE:

CERTIFICATE OF NON-REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY

I/we, _________________________________________________________________

[Insert name of Attorney(s) signing]

of ____________________________________________________________________

[Address and Occupation]

HEREBY CERTIFY:

1. THAT by a deed dated the _______day of ______________(the Power of Attorney) the Holder named and described on the face of this form (the Donor) appointed me his/her/its/their attorney on the terms and conditions set out in that Power of Attorney.

2. THAT I/we have executed the form printed on the face of this document as attorney under that Power of Attorney and pursuant to the powers thereby conferred upon me/us.

3. THAT at the date hereof I/we have not received any notice or information of the revocation of that Power of Attorney by the death (or winding up) of the Donor or otherwise.

Signed at _________________this ______day of_____________

_______________________________

Signature of Attorney(s)

NOTE: Your signature does not require witnessing

1 INTERPRETATION: In this form references to the Holder in the singular shall include the plural.

2 TO ACCEPT THE OFFER: Complete this form.

3 ON COMPLETION: Place the completed form in the enclosed reply paid envelope and deliver or post it to Computershare Investor Services Limited, 159 Hurstmere Road, Takapuna, Private Bag 92119, Auckland 1142, New Zealand, as soon as possible, but in any event so as to be received not later than 5.00pm on 12 April 2019. If paying by cheque, attach your cheque made payable to "Marlin Global Limited" and crossed "Not Transferrable". If paying by direct credit you may email your completed form tomarlin@computershare.co.nz

4 PREVIOUS SALE: If you have sold some or all of your warrants, please pass a copy of this form together with a copy of the accompanying letter to your share broker or the purchaser(s) of such warrants. If you have sold some of your warrants, record that fact on this form by amending the number of warrants noted as being held by you on the face of this form.

5 BROKER HANDLING FEE: Marlin Global Limited has introduced a broker handling fee payable to NZX brokers in respect of the exercise of Marlin Global warrants by their clients. If you are a client of an NZX broker firm, your advisor should contact you about the exercise of warrants if they recommend proceeding with the action. Your broker may instruct you to complete the "Broker's stamp" and "Advisor's code" box on the reverse side of the form and by doing so you acknowledge that the broker has provided advice and that they may be paid a broker handling fee. Applications bearing either a broker stamp or handwritten broker firm name and advisor code will be valid for payment of the handling fee. The broker handling fee, payable by Marlin Global Limited, is calculated at 0.4% of the total consideration payable for warrants exercised by a client. Computershare will process the warrant exercise forms received from holders, or brokers on behalf of their clients, as well as record and pay any related fees on behalf of the company. You may not have a broker or may elect not to use the services of your broker, in which case you may send the form directly to Computershare without a broker stamp, and no fee will be payable by Marlin Global.

BY THE HOLDER'S COMPLETION OF THIS FORM, THE HOLDER HEREBY DECLARES THAT:

•

the Holder is the holder of warrants which it is exercising;

•

the Holder has not mortgaged, pledged, transferred, granted a security interest or otherwise dealt with the warrants and no other person holds any interest in the warrants and they are the property of the Holder absolutely; and

•

the Holder will indemnify Marlin Global Limited against any costs, loss or damages arising out of the warrants being mortgaged, pledged, transferred, subject to a security interest or otherwise dealt with.

WHAT IS A WARRANT?

A warrant is the right, but not the obligation, to purchase a Marlin Global ordinary share for the exercise price on the exercise date. Any warrants not exercised on the exercise date will lapse. The full terms of the warrants are set out in the offer document announced to the NZX on 16 April 2018 and sent to warrant holders. If you would like a replacement copy of the offer document, please contact our share registrar, Computershare, on 09 488 8777 or emailmarlin@computershare.co.nz.