Marlin Global : MLN - August 2019 monthly update

MLN NAV SHARE PRICE DISCOUNT1 $0.99 $0.95 4.4%

as at 31 July 2019

A word from the Manager

Global equity markets continued to grind higher in July, supported by accommodative central banks and a better than expected start to the corporate earnings season in the US. The US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the first time in 11 years in July, while the European Central Bank also gave strong hints that an easing package is on the way. Against this backdrop the US S&P 500 reached new all-time highs and closed up 1.3% for the month (and 19% year to date).

Earnings reporting season in the US is now well underway and is a key focus for us. Reporting season allows us to check in with our portfolio companies and see how their businesses are tracking. We have witnessed very strong results from

a handful of our portfolio companies, which contributed significantly to the performance of the fund in July.

Marlin Global had gross performance of 3.7% in July, while our global benchmark rose 1.4%. The adjusted NAV return for the month was 3.7%.

Portfolio Company Developments

Alphabet, Google's parent company, was one of the top performers in the portfolio after announcing results that showed rapid growth in its digital advertising business.

The company delivered 22% revenue growth in the second quarter, which was driven by rapid growth in mobile advertising and YouTube. Alphabet's share price gained over 13% during the month.

Edwards Lifesciences reported 18% growth in sales of its trans-catheter aortic heart valves, leading to a 15% jump in its share price in July. Edwards manufactures heart valves that are implanted via minimally invasive surgery, reducing the need for open-heart surgery and lengthy hospital stays. Recent clinical studies showing the superiority of this technology to traditional heart valves has improved awareness and confidence in the technology.

UPS, the parcel delivery giant, also delivered stronger than expected results and saw its share price gain 16% in July. UPS is benefiting from growth in demand for 'next day air' delivery, driven by ecommerce volumes and faster delivery