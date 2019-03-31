Marlin Global : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosure - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosure Notice ( Andy Coupe))

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal
Total number of transactions to which notice relates:
Details of transactions requiring disclosure-
Date of transaction:
Nature of transaction:
Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):
The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:
Number of financial products to which the transaction related:
If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-
Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:
Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:
Date of the prior written clearance (if any):
Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:
Class of quoted financial products:
Nature of relevant interest:
For that relevant interest,-
Number held in class:
Current registered holder(s):
One
28-Mar-19
810 shares issued under terms Marlin Global Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
None
$667.60 (810 shares @ $0.8242 DRP price)
One
Not during closed period
n/a
n/a