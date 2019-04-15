Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marlin Global : MLN - Issue of Securities - 16 April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

16 April 2019

ISSUE OF SECURITIES

The following information is provided in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1

a)Class of security: ISIN:

b)Number of ordinary shares issued:

c)Issue Price:

d)Payment:

e)Amount paid up:

f)Principal terms:

g)Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:

h)Reason for the issue:

i)Specific authority for the issue:

j)Terms or details of the issue:

k)Total number of ordinary shares in existence after the issue:

Ordinary Shares

NZMLNE0001S0

23,452,115

$0.75

Cash

Fully paid up

Same terms as those ordinary shares already on issue.

16.12%

Shares issued upon the exercise of warrants (Exercise date: 12 April 2019).

The terms of the issue of warrants

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with existing ordinary shares.

145,448,065 (excluding treasury stock of 110,000)

l)n/a

m) Date of issue:

16 April 2019

CONVERSION OF WARRANTS AT 16 April 2019:

The following details are provided for the purposes of listing rule 3.15.2

a)23,452,115 warrants have been converted into 23,452,115 ordinary shares

b)n/a

c)6,232,025 warrants lapsed as they were not exercised on 12 April 2019

Wayne Burns- Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 00:32:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
08:33pMARLIN GLOBAL : Warrant issue (mlnwc)
PU
08:33pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ April 2019 monthly update
PU
08:33pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - Issue of Securities - 16 April 2019
PU
04/04MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 2/4/19 - $0.9944
PU
04/01MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/3/19 - $0.9762
PU
03/31MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosure - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosur..
PU
03/31MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - D&O Ongoing Disclosure - Multiple (MLN - Ongoing Disclosur..
PU
03/28MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 28 March 2019
PU
03/27MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 26/3/19 - $0.9618
PU
03/27MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 27 March 2019
PU
More news
Chart MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marlin Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS31.89%978
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV8.68%840
DRAPER ESPRIT-11.85%740
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.87%368
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.37%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About