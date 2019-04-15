Marlin Global : MLN - Issue of Securities - 16 April 2019

a)Class of security: ISIN:
b)Number of ordinary shares issued:
c)Issue Price:
d)Payment:
e)Amount paid up:
f)Principal terms:
g)Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:
h)Reason for the issue:
i)Specific authority for the issue:
j)Terms or details of the issue:
k)Total number of ordinary shares in existence after the issue:
Ordinary Shares
NZMLNE0001S0
23,452,115
$0.75
Cash
Fully paid up
Same terms as those ordinary shares already on issue.
16.12%
Shares issued upon the exercise of warrants (Exercise date: 12 April 2019).
The terms of the issue of warrants
Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with existing ordinary shares.
145,448,065 (excluding treasury stock of 110,000)
l)n/a
m) Date of issue:
16 April 2019
CONVERSION OF WARRANTS AT 16 April 2019:
The following details are provided for the purposes of listing rule 3.15.2
a)23,452,115 warrants have been converted into 23,452,115 ordinary shares
b)n/a
c)6,232,025 warrants lapsed as they were not exercised on 12 April 2019
Wayne Burns- Corporate Manager
Marlin Global Limited