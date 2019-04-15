Marlin Global : MLN - Issue of Securities - 16 April 2019

The following information is provided in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with existing ordinary shares.

The terms of the issue of warrants

Shares issued upon the exercise of warrants (Exercise date: 12 April 2019).

Same terms as those ordinary shares already on issue.

k)Total number of ordinary shares in existence after the issue:

j)Terms or details of the issue:

i)Specific authority for the issue:

h)Reason for the issue:

g)Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:

l)n/a

m) Date of issue: 16 April 2019

CONVERSION OF WARRANTS AT 16 April 2019:

The following details are provided for the purposes of listing rule 3.15.2

a)23,452,115 warrants have been converted into 23,452,115 ordinary shares

b)n/a

c)6,232,025 warrants lapsed as they were not exercised on 12 April 2019

Wayne Burns- Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited