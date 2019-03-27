Marlin Global : MLN - Issue of Securities - 28 March 2019

k)Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue:

j)Terms or details of the issue:

i)Specific authority for the issue:

h)Reason for the issue:

g)Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:

53,000 shares are issued from treasury stock and 1,044,720 by way of new shares issued.

Fully paid

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.

0.8997%

Issue of ordinary shares pursuant to the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Directors resolution and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.3.10 (e)

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with existing ordinary shares.

122,014,754 ordinary shares (excluding treasury stock of 91,196)

28 March 2019