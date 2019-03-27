Log in
Marlin Global : MLN - Issue of Securities - 28 March 2019

03/27/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

28 March 2019

ISSUE OF SECURITIES

For the purposes of Listing Rule 7.12.1, Marlin Global Limited advises that the following shares have been issued on 28 March 2019.

a)

Class of security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares NZMLNE0001S0

b)

Number of ordinary shares issued:

1,097,720

c)

Issue Price:

$0.8242

d)

Payment:

Consideration satisfied pursuant to the Dividend

Reinvestment Plan.

e)Amount paid up:

f)Principal terms:

g)Percentage of the total class of securities issued after the issue:

h)Reason for the issue:

i)Specific authority for the issue:

j)Terms or details of the issue:

k)Total number of securities of the class in existence after the issue:

l)N/A

m)Date of issue:

________________________

Alistair Ryan - Chair

Marlin Global Limited

53,000 shares are issued from treasury stock and 1,044,720 by way of new shares issued.

Fully paid

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with the existing ordinary shares.

0.8997%

Issue of ordinary shares pursuant to the terms of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Directors resolution and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.3.10 (e)

Ordinary shares having the same rights and ranking equally with existing ordinary shares.

122,014,754 ordinary shares (excluding treasury stock of 91,196)

28 March 2019

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:29:06 UTC
