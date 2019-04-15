Marlin Global : MLN â“ April 2019 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Environment and Portfolio Performance

March was the third straight month of gains in global equity markets. In this supportive environment Marlin Global delivered gross performance of 2.3%, compared with our global benchmark which gained 0.4%. The Adjusted NAV return for the month was 2.0%.

The rebound in global markets in recent months provides a stark contrast to the steep declines at the end of last year. Markets have been supported by an accommodative US Federal Reserve, which has put future interest rate increases on hold, and by apparent progress in the US- China trade negotiations. Sentiment in financial markets has also gone from cold to hot in a few short months, and we can see evidence of this in the Initial Public Offering market that has sprung back to life. The recent $24 billion IPO of US ride sharing company Lyft is a good example of this, and there is talk of potential IPOs by Uber, Airbnb and Pinterest in the coming months.

Portfolio Company Developments

Edwards Lifesciences gained 13.0% in March following a good set of clinical trial results for its transcatheter heart valve. Edwards is the leading manufacturer of replacement heart valves for patients with aortic stenosis, a potentially fatal condition affecting millions of people globally. Edwards pioneered a new type of valve that is implanted with a catheter (without open-heart surgery) and often allows patients to leave hospital the next day. This is obviously preferable from the patient's perspective, but it can also save hospitals money due to shorter patient visits and fewer complications. The recent trial results open up the opportunity for this treatment to be provided to all US patients with aortic stenosis, rather than just patients at moderate and high risk from open-heart surgery. This materially expands the market opportunity for Edwards.