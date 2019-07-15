Marlin Global : MLN â“ July 2019 monthly update

MLN NAV SHARE PRICE DISCOUNT1 $0.96 $0.90 6.1%

as at 30 June 2019

A word from the Manager

Market Overview

After a difficult month in May due to escalating trade tensions, the US share market lead global equity markets higher in June, supported by the Federal Reserve signalling a willingness to cut interest rates if the economic environment deteriorates further. An agreement between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to get the troubled trade talks back on track also soothed markets late in June. While there is still considerable uncertainty as to whether they can settle their differences, financial markets seem to be taking them at their word for the time being. The US S&P 500 had its best June since 1955, gaining 6.9%, topping off a 17% gain for the first six months of the year.

Marlin Global's gross performance in June was +4.5%, broadly in line with our global benchmark, which rose 4.2%. The Adjusted NAV for June was +3.8%.

Portfolio Company Developments

We travelled to the US again in June to meet management of a number of our portfolio companies, including Dollar General and TJX. Dollar General is a discount retailer that continues to expand its footprint throughout the US. The highlight from the trip was hearing more about the company's plans to leverage its 15,000 strong store network to offer services like FedEx parcel drop and Western Union money transfers for customers. This provides a valuable service for customers and increased foot traffic, sales and high margin service revenue for Dollar General.

We also had the chance to visit off-price retailer TJX Companies and walk around one of their TJ Maxx stores with management. TJX Maxx sells branded apparel and other merchandise at a significant discount to normal retail prices by sourcing overstocked merchandise from struggling retailers. Discounts of up to 50% draw in customers looking for Hugo Boss polo shirts, Samsonite suitcases, or Jo Malone cologne at a big markdown. Because of the difficulties many other retailers are having, TJX have been able to source

a broad selection of inventory and the year has started strongly. Same-store sales are growing at 5% and TJX continues to roll out new stores in the US and Europe.