Marlin Global : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 11 October 2018

This notice concerns those Securities in Marlin Global Limited that have been acquired on market by Marlin Global Limited on 11 October 2018

This notice has been provided by Marlin Global Limited

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a) Class of Security and ISIN: Ordinary Shares - NZMLNE0001S0 b) Number of Securities acquired: 28,599 c) Acquisition Price: $0.9300 d) Payment Type: Cash payment e) Not applicable f) Principal terms: Same terms as those Ordinary Shares already on issue g) Percentage of the total Securities acquired: 0.0239% h) Reason for acquisition: Part of a share buyback programme announced on 16 October 2017 i) Specific authority: Director Resolution j) Any terms of the acquisition: Not applicable k) Total number of Securities after acquisition: 119,864,271 (Excl. treasury stock of 118,000) l) Intentions for Securities acquired: Hold as Treasury Stock m) Date of acquisition: 11 October 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Marlin Global

