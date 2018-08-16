Marlin Global : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 15 August 2018

1.
NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED
LISTING RULE 7.12.1
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
Marlin Global Limited
Phone +64 9 484 0365
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland
This notice concerns those Securities in Marlin Global Limited that have been acquired on market by Marlin Global Limited on 15 August 2018
2.
This notice has been provided by Marlin Global Limited
3.
Details of the acquisition are as follows:
|
a)
|
Class of Security and ISIN:
|
Ordinary Shares - NZMLNE0001S0
|
b)
|
Number of Securities acquired:
|
39,287
|
c)
|
Acquisition Price:
|
$0.9200
|
d)
|
Payment Type:
|
Cash payment
|
e)
|
Not applicable
|
f)
|
Principal terms:
|
Same terms as those Ordinary Shares
|
already on issue
|
g)
|
Percentage of the total Securities acquired:
|
0.0330%
|
h)
|
Reason for acquisition:
|
Part of a share buyback programme
|
announced on 16 October 2017
|
i)
|
Specific authority:
|
Director Resolution
|
j)
|
Any terms of the acquisition:
|
Not applicable
|
k)
|
Total number of Securities after acquisition:
|
118,928,064
|
(Excl. treasury stock of 376,474)
|
l)
|
Intentions for Securities acquired:
|
Hold as Treasury Stock
|
m)
|
Date of acquisition:
|
15 August 2018
Alistair Ryan Chair
Marlin Global
MLN - Notice of acquisition of Securities
