NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
News 
Official Publications

Marlin Global : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 20 March 2019

03/20/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those Securities in Marlin Global Limited that have been acquired on market by Marlin Global Limited on 20 March 2019

2.

This notice has been provided by Marlin Global Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZMLNE0001S0

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

5,000

c)

Acquisition Price:

$0.8400

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0041%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2018

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

121,028,230

(Excl. treasury stock of 33,000)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

20 March 2019

Alistair Ryan Chair

Marlin Global

MLN - Notice of acquisition of Securities

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 23:29:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS30.52%973
DRAPER ESPRIT-1.85%828
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV0.35%763
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.25%375
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.72%367
