Marlin Global : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 5 October 2018

10/08/2018 | 01:23am CEST

1.

NOTICE TO NZX LIMITED

LISTING RULE 7.12.1

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna, Auckland

This notice concerns those Securities in Marlin Global Limited that have been acquired on market by Marlin Global Limited on 5 October 2018

2.

This notice has been provided by Marlin Global Limited

3.

Details of the acquisition are as follows:

a)

Class of Security and ISIN:

Ordinary Shares - NZMLNE0001S0

b)

Number of Securities acquired:

44,401

c)

Acquisition Price:

$0.9386

d)

Payment Type:

Cash payment

e)

Not applicable

f)

Principal terms:

Same terms as those Ordinary Shares

already on issue

g)

Percentage of the total Securities acquired:

0.0370%

h)

Reason for acquisition:

Part of a share buyback programme

announced on 16 October 2017

i)

Specific authority:

Director Resolution

j)

Any terms of the acquisition:

Not applicable

k)

Total number of Securities after acquisition:

119,902,870

(Excl. treasury stock of 79,401)

l)

Intentions for Securities acquired:

Hold as Treasury Stock

m)

Date of acquisition:

5 October 2018

Alistair Ryan Chair

Marlin Global

MLN - Notice of acquisition of Securities

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 23:22:02 UTC
