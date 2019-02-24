Marlin Global : MLN â“ Quarterly dividend of 1.80 cents per share

Log in
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
Marlin Global : MLN – Quarterly dividend of 1.80 cents per share

02/24/2019

APPENDIX 7 - NZSX Listing Rules

Notice of event affecting securities

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.2. For rights, NZSX Listing Rules 7.10.9 and 7.10.10. For change to allotment, NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.1, a separate advice is required.

EMAIL:announce@nzx.com

Number of pages including this one (Please provide any other relevant details on additional pages)

Full name of Issuer

Marlin Global Limited

Name of officer authorised to make this notice

Contact phone number

Authority for event, e.g. Directors' resolution

Contact fax number

Date

Nature of event

Tick as appropriate

Bonus Issue Rights Issue

If ticked, state whether:

Taxable

/ Non Taxable If ticked, state

Conversion

InterestRights Issue Renouncable

Capital change

Call

Dividend

non-renouncable

x

whether:

Interim

Full YearSpecial

DRP Applies

x

If more than one security is affected by the event, use a separate form.

Description of the

Marlin Global Ordinary Shares

ISIN

class of securities

EXISTING securities affected by this

If unknown, contact NZX

Details of securities issued pursuant to this event

If more than one class of security is to be issued, use a separate form for each class.

Description of the class of securitiesNumber of Securities to be issued following event

Conversion, Maturity, Call Payable or Exercise Date

Minimum Entitlement

Enter N/A if not applicable

Strike price per security for any issue in lieu or dateStrike Price available.

Tick if pari passu

ISIN

If unknown, contact NZX

Ratio, e.g 1 for

for

Treatment of Fractions

OR

provide an explanation of the ranking

Monies Associated with Event

In dollars and centsDividend payable, Call payable, Exercise price, Conversion price, Redemption price, Application money.

Amount per security

(does not include any excluded income)

Excluded income per security

(only applicable to listed PIEs)

$0.003930 $0.014070

Currency

Source of Payment

NZD $2,179,102

Total monies

Supplementary dividend details -

NZSX Listing Rule 7.12.7

Amount per security in dollars and cents

Date Payable

Taxation

In the case of a taxable bonus issue state strike priceAmount per Security in Dollars and cents to six decimal places

Resident

$

Imputation Credits

Withholding Tax

(Give details)

Foreign

$

FDP Credits

Withholding Tax

(Give details)

Timing

(Refer Appendix 8 in the NZSX Listing Rules)

Application Date

For calculation of entitlements -

Also, Call Payable, Dividend /

14 March, 2019

Interest Payable, Exercise Date,

Conversion Date.

Notice Date

Allotment Date

Entitlement letters, call notices,

For the issue of new securities.

conversion notices mailed

Must be within 5 business days

of application closing date.

OFFICE USE ONLY

Ex Date:

Commence Quoting Rights:

Security Code:

Cease Quoting Rights 5pm:

Commence Quoting New Securities:

Security Code:

Cease Quoting Old Security 5pm:

Record Date 5pm

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 04:31:07 UTC
