Marlin Global : MLN â“ September 2019 monthly update

A word from the Manager

Market Overview

The tone for markets in August was set on its first day, when President Trump announced a 10% tariff on all remaining Chinese imports. The decision came as a surprise given the ceasefire agreed at the G20 in May, driving global equities lower. The US S&P 500 Index fell 1.8%, the European Stoxx 600 Index dropped 1.6% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 7.4% for the month.

Global interest rates also headed lower in August. By the end of the month the US 10-year bond rate had fallen to 1.5% and almost half of all European investment grade bonds now have negative yields. The recent drop in interest rates reflects investor concern about the global economic outlook, with a weak global manufacturing sector and a handful of European countries close to recession. This includes Germany, which had been a bright spot in Europe until recently. However, while global growth is weaker than last year, unemployment is still low and consumer spending is robust in many countries. Corporate earnings also continue to grow, with the recent US earnings season better than many feared.

When global investor fears spike the New Zealand Dollar often falls and acts as a shock absorber for the Marlin portfolio. This helped in August, with our weak currency boosting Marlin's New Zealand Dollar returns for the month. A strong reporting season for our portfolio companies also contributed to Marlin's outperformance over the month.

Marlin's gross performance return was +2.2% in August, while our global benchmark fell 0.5%.

Portfolio Company Developments

Two of our more defensive portfolio holdings, Dollar General and Zoetis, contributed strongly to returns in a difficult market.

Dollar General (+16%) rallied sharply following second quarter earnings. The company continues to capture

a greater share of low and middle-income consumers' budgets, while internal initiatives including DG Fresh and Fast Track are showing promise. DG Fresh is accretive to