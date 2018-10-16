Marlin Global : MLN announces continuation of share buyback programme

Log in
10/16/2018 | 06:23am CEST

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

16 October 2018

Marlin Global Limited announces continuation of share buyback programme

In accordance with Listing Rule 7.6.2 Marlin announces its intention to continue its share buyback programme of Marlin ordinary shares in compliance with section 65 of the Companies Act 1993.

The buyback programme is for the twelve month period commencing 1 November 2018 through to

31 October 2019 and allows for the purchase of up to 5% of the ordinary shares on issue (which is equivalent to a maximum of 5,900,000 shares).

As per the current Share Buyback Policy, Marlin will only buy back shares if the discount to net asset value is not less than 8%.

Alistair Ryan

Chair

Marlin Global Limited

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 04:22:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS2.54%1 045
DRAPER ESPRIT34.74%703
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%347
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP4.69%173
CM FINANCE INC3.80%116
