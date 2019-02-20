Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marlin Global : MLN undiluted NAV as at 19/2/19 - $0.9679

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:31pm EST

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502 Takapuna , Auckland

MLN undiluted NAV as at 19/2/19 - $0.9679

Date

19/2/2019

12/2/2019

MLN undiluted NAV*

$0.9679

$0.9734

Share price close

$0.87

$0.86

Discount

10%

12%

The above undiluted net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 23,000 shares (acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme).

* The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (MLNWC). At 19 February 2019,

29,684,140 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 April 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $0.83 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 2 May 2018 and 12 April 2019. Dividends totalling 6.08 cents per share have been declared to date and one more dividend is expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 April

2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 19 February 2019 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet (US) 8%

PayPal (US) 6%

Alibaba Group (China) 6%

Mastercard (US) 5%

TJX Companies Inc (US) 5%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager Marlin Global Limited Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 04:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
11:31pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 19/2/19 - $0.9679
PU
06:31pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ February 2019 monthly update
PU
02/14MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 14 February 20..
PU
02/13MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 12/2/19 - $0.9734
PU
02/12MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 12 February 20..
PU
02/06MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 5/2/19 - $0.9510
PU
02/04MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 31/1/19 - $0.9306
PU
01/31MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 29/1/19 - $0.9128
PU
01/24MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - December 2018 Quarterly Update Newsletter
PU
01/23MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 22/1/19 - $0.9160
PU
More news
Chart MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marlin Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS25.94%939
DRAPER ESPRIT-9.44%739
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.85%370
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.50%369
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.23%174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.