MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED    MLN

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
Marlin Global : MLN undiluted NAV as at 26/3/19 - $0.9618

03/27/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna , Auckland

MLN undiluted NAV as at 26/3/19 - $0.9618

Date

26/3/2019

19/3/2019

MLN undiluted NAV*

$0.9618

$0.9714

Share price close

$0.83

$0.85

Discount

14%

12%

The above undiluted net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 113,000 shares (acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme).

*The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (MLNWC). At 26 March 2019, 29,684,140 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 April 2019. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $0.83 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 2 May 2018 and 12 April 2019. Dividends totalling 7.88 cents per share have been declared to date and there are no more dividends to be declared in the remaining period to 12 April 2019.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 26 March 2019 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet (US)

8%

PayPal (US)

7%

Mastercard (US)

5%

Alibaba Group (China)

5%

TJX Companies Inc (US)

5%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 02:34:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
