MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
Marlin Global : MLN undiluted NAV as at 9/07/19 - $0.9795

07/10/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna , Auckland

MLN undiluted NAV as at 9/7/19 - $0.9795

Date

9/7/2019

2/7/2019

MLN undiluted NAV

$0.9795

$0.9744

Share price close

$0.91

$0.90

Discount

7%

8%

The above undiluted net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock of 10,000 shares (acquired under the Marlin Global buyback programme).

The five largest portfolio holdings at 9 July 2019 are approximately as follows:

Alphabet (US)

9%

Facebook (US)

6%

Alibaba Group (US)

6%

PayPal (US)

5%

Mastercard (US)

5%

BACKGROUND

Marlin Global is a listed investment company that invests in growing companies based outside of New Zealand and Australia. The Marlin portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Marlin is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single, tax-efficient investment vehicle. Marlin listed on the NZX Main Board on 1 November 2007 and may invest in companies that are listed on any approved stock exchange (excluding New Zealand or Australia) or unlisted companies not incorporated in New Zealand or Australia.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 03:37:05 UTC
