Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Marlin Global Limited    MLN   NZMLNE0001S0

MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED

(MLN)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marlin Global : Nominations for Director - Marlin Global Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

Marlin Global Limited

Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502, Takapuna

Auckland 0740

21 August 2019

Nominations for Directors - Marlin Global Limited

Marlin Global Limited advises that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Friday 18 October 2019 at the Ellerslie Event Centre, Auckland. The time and other details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting to be sent to shareholders in September 2019.

For the purposes of NZX Main Board Listing Rules 2.3.1 and 2.3.2, Marlin Global Limited advises that the opening date for nominations for directors is today, 21 August 2019. The closing date for nominations for directors will be Thursday 5 September 2019.

All nominations must be received by 5pm on the closing date.

Nominations should be addressed to:

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Level 1, Crown Centre

67-73 Hurstmere Road

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna

Auckland 0740

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

/Ends

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0352

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 01:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
09:03pMARLIN GLOBAL : Nominations for Director - Marlin Global Limited
PU
08/19MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - August 2019 monthly update
PU
08/19MARLIN GLOBAL : Another Strong Marlin Result (MLN - Commentary for the year ende..
PU
08/19MARLIN GLOBAL : Another Strong Marlin Result (MLN - Appendix 1 - 30 June 2019)
PU
08/19MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Quarterly dividend of 1.93 cents per share
PU
08/14MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 13/8/19 - $0.9875
PU
08/08MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 6/8/19 - $0.9627
PU
08/01MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 31/7/19 - $0.9936
PU
07/25MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 23/7/19 - $0.9826
PU
07/22MARLIN GLOBAL : â“ June 2019 Quarter Newsletter
PU
More news
Chart MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marlin Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED87
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 008
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS51.49%1 130
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP22.21%212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group