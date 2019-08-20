Marlin Global : Nominations for Director - Marlin Global Limited

Marlin Global Limited
Phone +64 9 484 0365
Fax +64 9 489 7139
Private Bag 93502, Takapuna
Auckland 0740
21 August 2019
Nominations for Directors - Marlin Global Limited
Marlin Global Limited advises that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Friday 18 October 2019 at the Ellerslie Event Centre, Auckland. The time and other details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting to be sent to shareholders in September 2019.
For the purposes of NZX Main Board Listing Rules 2.3.1 and 2.3.2, Marlin Global Limited advises that the opening date for nominations for directors is today, 21 August 2019. The closing date for nominations for directors will be Thursday 5 September 2019.
All nominations must be received by 5pm on the closing date.
Nominations should be addressed to:
Corporate Manager
Marlin Global Limited
Level 1, Crown Centre
67-73 Hurstmere Road
Private Bag 93502
Takapuna
Auckland 0740
Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.
/Ends
Corporate Manager
Marlin Global Limited
Tel +64 9 484 0352
Disclaimer
Marlin Global Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 01:02:05 UTC