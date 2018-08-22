Marlin Global : Nominations for Directors â“ Marlin Global Limited

Log in
08/22/2018 | 02:27am CEST

Marlin Global Limited Phone +64 9 484 0365

Fax +64 9 489 7139 Private Bag 93502, Takapuna Auckland 0740, New Zealand

22 August 2018

Nominations for Directors - Marlin Global Limited

Marlin Global Limited advises that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday 31 October 2018 at the Ellerslie Event Centre, Auckland. Further details relating to the meeting will be advised in the Notice of Meeting to be sent to shareholders in due course.

For the purposes of NZX Main Board Listing Rule 3.3.5, Marlin Global Limited advises that the opening date for nominations for directors is today, 22 August 2018. The closing date for nominations for directors will be Wednesday 5 September 2018.

All nominations must be received by 5pm on the closing date.

Nominations should be addressed to:

Corporate Manager

Marlin Global Limited Level 1, Crown Centre 67-73 Hurstmere Road Private Bag 93502 Takapuna Auckland 0740

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, and be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person nominated.

/Ends

Jody Kaye Corporate Manager Marlin Global Limited

Tel +64 9 484 0345

Disclaimer

Marlin Global Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:26:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Executive Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARLIN GLOBAL LIMITED0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC11.74%1 373
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 057
DRAPER ESPRIT62.20%805
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%376
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP6.62%177
