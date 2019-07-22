Marlin Global : â“ June 2019 Quarter Newsletter

Market Overview

Global equity markets notched up solid gains in the June quarter despite a brief interruption in May when President Trump escalated trade tensions with China. The rally in the US propelled the S&P 500 Index to record highs during the quarter and its best first half year in 22 years. Stocks rose despite mounting fears of an economic slowdown, with markets taking comfort from accommodative comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who said he is monitoring trade developments and prepared to cut interest rates if the environment deteriorates. An agreement at the G20 summit late in the quarter between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also soothed markets as they committed to get the troubled trade talks back on track.

Marlin had gross performance of +5.2% for the June quarter, while the adjusted NAV return was +4.5% and the benchmark return was +3.5%.

Market exuberance

Despite the muted global economic backdrop, we are starting to see signs of excess in parts of the market, driven in part by lots of capital chasing returns in a low interest rate environment.

The US initial public offering (IPO) market has sprung to life in recent months. A host of new listings has seen a group of unicorns (start-ups with a $1 billion+ valuation) including Uber, Lyft, Beyond Meat and Luckin Coffee list on the stock market. A busy IPO schedule can highlight investor over exuberance, with owners of these businesses taking the opportunity presented by elevated valuations to sell shares and take money off the table. One of the common threads in many of these IPOs is that the businesses are generally still loss-making and some are yet to prove they have a viable business model. The percentage of loss-making US IPOs is now back to levels seen in 1999.

There are areas of risk-taking and excess in other parts of the equity market as well. We have been witnessing increasing debt levels

in certain sectors, with companies borrowing to fund acquisitions or simply to repurchase shares. One side-effect of the scramble for yield by investors is that some corporates are playing the game of borrowing money in order to pay unsustainable dividend yields, which can be rewarded with a higher share price (at least temporarily). This has led to high debt levels among smaller businesses and in low growth sectors like manufacturing and retail, as a lack of organic growth forces them to take elevated risks. On the other hand, many of the largest and most profitable businesses like Apple, Microsoft and Visa have little or no debt.

The hunt for yield has also driven some of the traditional defensive parts of the market, like utilities and consumer staples companies, to valuation levels that we think are extreme.